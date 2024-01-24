 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Dots: Rogers Rides Again

The Huskies get good roster news with the recommitment of Will Rogers!

By MarkSchafer83
Alabama v Mississippi State Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

It’s Wednesday, and the offseason, so here are some Dots to lift your spirits!

Football Dots

  • As reported by Pete Thamel of ESPN, the Huskies got some much needed good news yesterday evening with the recommitment of former Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers to the Huskies. Rogers originally committed to the Huskies a month ago, and even was in uniform for the National Championship (although he was ineligible to play), but reentered the portal when Deboer and co. left for Alabama. We’ll see if this commitment moves the needle on others who are both in the portal and undecided on playing for the new staff. Welcome back, Will!

  • Mike Vorel of the Seattle Times has an article on four star offensive lineman Paki Finau declaring his intent to enter the transfer portal, in addition to the Hatchet brothers, Geirean and Landon, joining him. According to Vorel, 7 of the 15 Freshmen who have signed with Washington had opted to be released from their NLI or have entered the portal.
  • In other news, the Huskies picked up a commitment from 2025 3 star quarterback Dash Beierly. Our own Aaron Sieverkropp has more on Beierly, who figures to be the type of quarterback that Fisch is looking for.
  • The Daily has an article on new Husky running back Jonah Coleman that’s worth a read. Coleman has an arduous task ahead, trying to replace Dillon Johnson’s production from last year. The running back room looks to be in better shape than the rest of the roster, with Coleman joining Cam Davis, fellow Arizona transfer Adam Mohammed, and Sam Adams II.
  • Christian Caple has another article on Jonah Coleman, running backs coach Scottie Graham and roster turnover at UW. ($)
  • Tacario Davis would be a huge get for Fisch, and would help bolster the Washington secondary, already propped up by Kam Fabiculanan and Davon Banks announcing they are in for next season.
  • Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. posted a thank you video to Husky Nation on his Instagram yesterday, embedded on Twitter here. Thank you, Mike!
  • Wide Receiver Rome Odunze was named the Academic All America Player of the Year for 2023:

Basketball Dots

  • The Husky Men take on Colorado tonight at 8 o’clock in a White Out game:
  • Percy Allen has his weekly notebook, which mentions (among other things) that Mike Hopkins has been dealing with an illness the past few days, and Associate Head Coach Will Conroy has filled in for him during media availability. Allen calls the next three game home stand “crucial” for the Huskies.
  • Jon Wilner has PAC 12 rankings after the weekend’s games. He ranks Washington 8th in the PAC after splitting their road trip to Cal and Stanford.

That’s all for this time, so thanks for making Dots part of your morning and Go Dawgs!

