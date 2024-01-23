 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

#Woof: Huskies Flip A 2025 QB

Washington has gotten a commitment from 2025 Signal Caller Dash Beierly

By Aaronsieverkropp
/ new
2023 Pac-12 Championship - Oregon v Washington Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images

Hello Husky fans. Jedd Fisch landed another commitment today when 2025 3 star quarterback Dash Beierly flipped his commitment from Arizona. Beierly, who is from Chaparral HS, CA, is a dual-threat quarterback who fits the mold of what a Jedd Fisch offense is looking for.

Last season he completed 62% of his passes, while throwing for over 2k yards and 18 touchdowns. On the ground he had over 600 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns. Listed at 6’1 and around 215 pounds, 247 Sports rates Beierly as the 22nd best quarterback in the 2025 class. Beierly has reportedly been offered by Miami, Duke, and Utah (as well as several other schools).

Here are some of his highlights:

Beierly is the first commitment for Fisch in the 2025 class (not counting any previous staff commitments).

That is all for now and as always follow me @asieverkropp.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...