Woof: Huskies Flip A 2025 QB

Hello Husky fans. Jedd Fisch landed another commitment today when 2025 3 star quarterback Dash Beierly flipped his commitment from Arizona. Beierly, who is from Chaparral HS, CA, is a dual-threat quarterback who fits the mold of what a Jedd Fisch offense is looking for.

Last season he completed 62% of his passes, while throwing for over 2k yards and 18 touchdowns. On the ground he had over 600 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns. Listed at 6’1 and around 215 pounds, 247 Sports rates Beierly as the 22nd best quarterback in the 2025 class. Beierly has reportedly been offered by Miami, Duke, and Utah (as well as several other schools).

In light of recent developments and the strength of the relationships I’ve built during the recruiting process, I have decided to decommit from Arizona and will be committing to the University of Washington! Go Dawgs!#PurpleReign #FamiliesTravel@UW_Football @chaparralpumafb pic.twitter.com/OuNcqknCB3 — Dash Beierly (@DashBeierly) January 23, 2024

Here are some of his highlights:

Beierly is the first commitment for Fisch in the 2025 class (not counting any previous staff commitments).

That is all for now and as always follow me @asieverkropp.