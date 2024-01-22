Monday Dots: Last In, First Out

Can you feel it, see it, hear it today?

If you can’t, then it doesn’t matter anyway

You will never understand it, ‘cause it happens too fast

And it feels so good, it’s like Dots on glass

The last two weeks have felt like two off-seasons in one. Thirteen days ago, the Dawgs played Michigan in Houston. Since then, we lost a head coach and most of his staff, hired a new coach and most of a staff, then lost most of the team’s returning production to the transfer portal, NFL draft, retirement, or exiting their NLIs. This weekend was the first chance for Jedd Fisch and his staff to host visitors on campus and it started the gradual process of rebuilding the roster. The first domino to fall was Jonah Coleman. The excellent Arizona RB committed to join his former coaches at UW and add some top-end talent to one of the few positions that actually looks promising for UW at the moment.

Coleman moved quickly from UA to UW, so there was less fanfare, but he could prove to be one of the best and most productive players to relocate this off-season. Dawgman has more details on his commitment, including Coleman’s own explanation of the process.

Several more young players joined Coleman over the weekend. Indiana DB Jordan Shaw committed to the Huskies (after a brief detour in Tucson). Then, 2024 recruits QB Demond Williams and RB Adam Mohammed flipped from Arizona to UW.

Some of the recent exits also made it official in the last couple of days. Germie Bernard committed to play for Kalen DeBoer at Alabama. Parker Brailsford did the same. Both looked like building blocks for the future, so it stings to lose them.

With great timing that certainly was a coincidence, Christian Caple wrote about the importance that NIL will play in football recruitment for Jedd Fisch. From his first day on campus, Fisch sit down with the leaders of Montlake Futures. While we have come a long way from the days of cash-in-coffee-cups and houses for Reggie Bush’s family, player compensation remains very opaque, so we will have to learn Fisch’s strategy through the outcomes.

This was supposed to be the year that the stars aligned for Mike Hopkins. He brought in experienced transfers with complementary skills. The Dawgs had depth at the key positions and enough balance between offense and defense to compete with anyone. Instead, the Huskies dropped to 3-5 in the Pac-12 with a loss against Stanford on Saturday. The Dawgs pushed for a comeback late, but could not overcome the 51 points they surrendered in the second-half.

The Women’s Basketball team split their weekend series at home against the Arizona schools to make it 2-4 in conference play. Sunday’s 73-65 home loss to ASU was the Sun Devils’ first win in the Pac-12 this year. Despite improved defense, another poor offensive showing doomed the Dawgs.

Cheer from the crowd as new UW football coach Jedd Fisch is shown on the twins pic.twitter.com/hnbhdaqNQ9 — Emerald City Hockey (@EmeraldCityHky) January 22, 2024

Wearing that purple and gold just like we did when we played for the Vikings. Thanks for coming by @WMoon1 to holla at your boy! ☔️☔️☔️ pic.twitter.com/ZTsjXuk0oz — Scottie Graham (@ScottieGraham) January 21, 2024