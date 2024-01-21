Woof: Huskies Get Flip from 2024 Arizona RB

Washington picked up their 2nd running back commitment of the day from Arizona as class of 2024 signee Adam Mohammed flipped from the Wildcats to the Huskies today.

Listed at 6’0, and 180 pounds, Mohammed received an 0.8539 rating in the 247 Sports Composite as a mid-three-star recruit. The Glendale, Arizona recruit originally picked home state Arizona over offers from California, Boston College, and Iowa State. He took official visits to UA, BC, and Cal before picking Arizona.

He graduated early to be an early enrollee at Arizona so technically Mohammed counts as a transfer rather than just a member of the signing class. Although he only was in Tucson for about a week before leaving for Seattle and never attended a full practice so he is essentially just a normal high school recruit that will be here for the start of spring quarter.

Washington’s running back position is in flux as the top two players in carries graduated (Dillon Johnson) or entered the transfer portal (Tybo Rogers). With Rogers’ portal entry it means the Huskies had zero underclassmen scholarship running backs on the roster before Mohammed’s commitment. The Huskies added Jonah Coleman from Arizona last night who will be a true junior next fall and also currently have Cam Davis, Will Nixon, Daniyel Ngata, and Sam Adams II.

Here are Mohammed’s senior highlights.