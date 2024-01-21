Recruiting Roundup: Huskies Host A Handful Of Visitors

Happy Sunday Husky fans. After a couple weeks of hiatus the recruiting roundup is back. The new Husky staff has hit the ground running and this weekend was a big recruiting weekend of visits.

The Husky staff hosted several transfer portal targets that have entered the portal recently. They also added some high schoolers who were released from their NLI’s this weekend (with several early NFL entrants as well as a ton of portal entries the Husky staff have some holes to fill).

Here is a look at some of the notable names that made their way to Montlake:

Running back Jonah Coleman who entered the portal from Arizona is probably the headliner this weekend (he announced his commitment to UW late last night). Last season he had 871 yards on the ground on 128 carries (good for a 6.8 yard clip). Coleman is a big pickup for the Dawgs who lost Tybo Rogers to the portal and Dillon Johnson to the NFL draft.

Four-star quarterback Demond Williams from Basha HS, AZ is another headliner in town this weekend. Williams, who signed with Arizona, is a smaller quarterback who has similarities in his game to Kyler Murray would be a massive pickup for the Huskies who have only 1 scholarship QB.

Offensive tackle Raymond Pulido who started on the offensive line as a freshman for Arizona (and also entered the portal) was in town as well. After losing the entire starting line the Huskies could really use some more lineman for next year.

Also on campus this weekend were 2 transfer defensive backs: Jordan Shaw (a transfer from Indiana), and Ephesians Prysock (a transfer from Arizona). Shaw played in 4 games as a freshman last year and Prysock started last year for the Wildcats and accounted for 42 tackles, 1 INT and 7 pass breakups. The Huskies have a couple cornerbacks that have departed Jabbar Muhammad And Jaivion Green to the portal. Asa Turner and Vince Nunley also have entered the portal (and Dom Hampton has graduated), so adding some defensive backs is a big priority for the Husky staff.

It’s pretty clear that the Husky roster needs to add some high level talent to help the roster next season (with a new coach and a ton of NFL entrants and transfers who have decided to look elsewhere). New head coach Jedd Fisch has some major holes to fill and will look to the portal to fill a lot of those holes.

It’s expected that there will be several commitments in addition to Coleman this weekend (so keep an eye out) and as always follow me @asieverkropp.