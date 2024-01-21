Woof: Washington Adds Talented Transfer Corner

The Huskies helped to rebuild their suddenly depleted secondary today by getting a commitment from transfer cornerback Jordan Shaw. He had transferred from Indiana to Arizona earlier this offseason but now follows the new coaching staff to Washington. He’ll have 4 years of eligibility remaining.

The 6’0, 170 lb Shaw was ranked as the #54 player in the state of California per the 247 Sports Composite coming out of high school in Downey, CA. Across his junior and senior seasons combined he had 11 interceptions and 29 touchdowns across offense, special teams, and defense as an all-purpose athlete. He originally committed to Colorado but opened things back up after they hired Deion Sanders and instead committed to Indiana where he became one of the most highly rated players in their 2023 class.

For much of the season it didn’t look like Shaw would crack the lineup. He was eventually inserted into the rotation late in the year after Indiana’s starting nickel corner went down with a season-ending injury. His season debut was against Penn State where he got a pair of quarterback hits in just 2 blitz attempts. That earned him the chance to start against Wisconsin the following week where he led the team with 10 tackles and also had a pass break-up.

Overall, Shaw made 13 tackles with zero misses so he appears to be able to wrap up in a way that Washington corners often weren’t in recent seasons. He did give up 8 catches for 117 yards and a TD across 77 coverage snaps. For context that 1.51 yards per snap was higher than UW’s Elijah Jackson 1.23 this season. However, Shaw was a true freshman pressed into action part way through the season. It’s fortunate for UW that Indiana waited until late in the year to play Shaw as he only appeared in 4 games and so maintained his redshirt season.

The arrival of Shaw means that the Huskies have a very crowded group of corners from the class of 2023 after adding Caleb Presley, Curley Reed, and Leroy Bryant as part of that recruiting class last year. Each has 4 years of eligibility remaining. Washington as of right now also Jackson, Thad Dixon, Davon Banks, Darren Barkins, and Dyson McCutcheon on the roster among upperclassmen. The new coaches will also surely hope to add Ephesians Prysock who is in the portal from Arizona as well and made honorable mention all-conference this year.

Below were Shaw’s senior year of HS highlights.