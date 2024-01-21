Woof: Huskies Land Four-Star 2024 Quarterback

Coach Fisch has been busy on the recruiting trail in the week that he’s been on the job. Some of the recruiting that has been going on has been to fill some holes with high school prospects who have de-committed from their previous schools.

BREAKING: Former Arizona QB Demond Williams Jr. has Committed to Washington, he tells @on3sports



The 5’11 180 QB was an Elite 11 Finalist & All-American Bowl QB



Four-Recruit in the ‘24 Classhttps://t.co/bOfUaCfzty pic.twitter.com/sac5drUdO6 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 21, 2024

One of those players is four-star quarterback Demond Williams Jr. from Basha HS in Chandler, Arizona. Rated as the 16th best quarterback in the 2024 class by the 247 Sports Composite, Williams has had a stellar career which he capped off at the Army All-American Bowl. He originally committed to play for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss in December, 2022 but Coach Fisch and staff were able to flip him this past summer.

Williams, who signed with Arizona, is on the smaller side of what you see for a typical QB (listed at 5’9”), but he is an excellent passer and runner. As a senior he threw for over 3,000 yards and 34 touchdowns while also running for over 1,000 yards. When you watch his film you can see how good of a QB he is and he reminds me a lot of Kyler Murray (maybe a little less thick).

Technically, Williams is considered a transfer rather than a straight addition to the class of 2024 since he enrolled early at Arizona to make sure he was present for spring practices. However, for all intents and purposes he is now a Husky signee since he spent only about a week in Tucson before the coaching changes.

The Huskies already have another QB committed in the 2024 class (Dermaricus Davis), but those are the only QB’s slated to be on the roster in 2024. We will see how Davis feels about the addition of Williams given that Austin Mack is no longer on the roster ahead of him.

The Husky staff will still bring in at least one other transfer (including potentially trying to keep Will Rogers) so they have enough bodies to get through the spring. The common element between Davis and Williams is their mobility and ability extend plays.

That is all for now and as always follow me @asieverkropp.