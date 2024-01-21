Woof: Huskies Add Star Arizona RB in Portal

Washington added a major piece to their roster late last night as Arizona RB transfer Jonah Coleman committed to the Huskies. He has 2 years of eligibility remaining and a redshirt season still available and was named honorable mention all-Pac-12 this season.

Coleman was listed at 5’9 and 225 pounds on the Arizona roster playing this year as a true sophomore. He was the #38 running back in the 247 Sports composite coming out of high school and ranked just short of earning four-star status. It seems clear that Coleman didn’t get the attention he deserved coming out of Lincoln HS in Stockton, CA. In Coleman’s junior year of high school he rushed for 1,600 yards and 31 TDs. Despite that, his only Pac-12 offers came from the Arizona schools and Oregon State.

As a true freshman, Coleman finished out the season as the backup behind Michael Wiley. Coleman ran for 372 yards and 4 TDs on 5.0 yards per carry compared to Wiley’s 6.9 YPC. Those numbers flipped in Coleman’s sophomore season when he ran for 863 yards on 6.8 YPC compared to Wiley’s 307 on 4.4 YPC.

It was a slow start for Coleman as he earned just 8 carries in Arizona’s non-conference schedule. He took off once Wiley was injured though and finished with at least 44 yards in each of Arizona’s next 7 games including 179 yards on just 11 carries against Colorado. Coleman also showed off his versatility in the passing game with 4 catches for 98 yards against Washington State. Against the Huskies, Coleman had 44 rushing yards and 51 receiving yards.

The advanced stats show that Coleman was incredibly dominant. He averaged 5.09 yards after contact per carry this season. Most backs would be happy with that total, period. That number led the country among anyone with at least 100 carries and was more than a full yard higher than Oregon back Jordan James and Bucky Irving. Coleman’s 46 missed tackles forced was 6th in the Pac-12 among running backs but only MarShawn Lloyd hit that number on fewer carries

The addition of Coleman is huge for a running back room that is currently expected to lose its top two rushers from a season ago. Dillon Johnson declared for the NFL draft after earning 2nd team all-conference honors while Tybo Rogers stated his intentions to enter the transfer portal this week. It remains to be seen if there will be more changes at the position. Original starter Cam Davis suffered a leg injury in August that caused him to miss the entire season but he would be a major factor if he returns to health. The Huskies also currently have Daniyel Ngata, Will Nixon, and Sam Adams II at that spot.