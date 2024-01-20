Huskies Chopped Down by Stanford 90-80

With Washington finishing up an 8 night road trip in California, a question would be how much energy would the Huskies have after an emotional buzzer-beating win over California Thursday night. The Washington Huskies (11-8, 3-5) would face the Stanford Cardinal (10-8, 5-3) Saturday night, in a place that has been a House of Horrors for the Huskies since 2010.

The Cardinal have defeated the Huskies 8 out of the last 10 times at Maples Pavilion and tonight would be no different as the Cardinal defeat the Huskies by a score of 90-80. It would take an unconscious shooting night from Super Senior Spencer Jones, who hit 8 out of 12 three-pointers for a career high 30 points but the Huskies would have no answer for Jones.

Stanford would enter the game as a top 10 three-point shooting team in the country so the Huskies would have to do their best to keep pace from outside after a sub 30% shooting night versus Cal.

The Huskies would see a welcome sight early on after Paul Mulcahy hit his first 3-point shot to take an early 3-2 lead. Mulcahy had not made a 3 pointer since December 9th versus Gonzaga (0 for last 11).

Washington and Stanford would exchange baskets for the first couple of minutes but sharpshooting 5th-year senior Spencer Jones knocked down two early three-pointers, who it feels as if he has tormented the Huskies since the Clinton Administration. Jones had missed the previous game versus the Washington State Cougars but came ready to fire away.

Stanford would come out of the gates on fire, knocking down 4 of their first 6 three-pointers and the Huskies would miss their next 5 three-pointers after the early Mulcahy 3. As a result, Stanford would jump out to a 20-9 lead early on.

The Huskies had a chance to cut into the lead after a steal but Koren Johnson went up a little too passive and was blocked at the rim. The Cardinal would quickly score and force a Mike Hopkins timeout and Johnson was forced straight to the bench.

Nate Calmese would come in off the bench for Koren Johnson and quickly scored 4 points. The Huskies would also get 8 early points from Center Wilhelm Breidenbach (6/6 FT line) to help keep the Huskies in striking distance. Keion Brooks would add his first 3-pointer of the game to cut the lead to 29 to 23.

The Huskies would close the gap to only 4 points at 29 to 25 after two Moses Wood Free throws. Wood would also add a step back jumper a few moments later but Stanford would knock down another three to extend the lead back out.

Sahvir Wheeler was coming off a 5 game hot stretch, shooting 58% from the field and 65% from 3 in the past 5 games but would struggle with Stanford’s length in the 1st half. Wheeler would shoot 2-11 from the field and failed to hit the rim on a few of his jumpers.

The Huskies had a few chances to cut into the Cardinal lead late in the half but would go into the locker room trailing 39 to 31, while allowing Stanford to shoot over 47% from the field and 47% from 3-point range.

The Huskies Get It Going Offensively In The 2nd Half But Fall Short

After only shooting 2/9 from three in the 1st half, the Huskies would come out firing from distance, knocking down 3 of their first 5 three-pointers. Keion Brooks would knock down a three on the Huskies first possession and Moses Wood would knock down a step back three-pointer moments later. Paul Mulcahy would also hit his 2nd three-pointer of the game to cut the lead to 48 to 44 with under 16 minutes to play.

The Huskies would cut the lead to two points after a Paul Mulcahy layup but then it was the Spencer Jones show. Jones would knock down 3 straight three-pointers in a matter of minutes, giving him 6 three’s in the game (6/10). The Cardinal would extend the lead back to 8 points at 59 to 51 with 12 minutes to go.

Stanford would stretch the lead to 10 and was starting to look like the Cardinal were going to pull away. Paul Mulcahy was able to score his 10th point and Moses Wood was able to score 5 quick points after a pull up 3 in transition.

Keion Brooks would score on a tough turn-around and was fouled to cut the lead to only 1 point. The Huskies would have a chance to take the lead but Wilhelm Breidenbach would take too long to shoot a three-pointer and was blocked by 7 footer Maxine Reynaud. The blocked shot led to a transition three for guess who… Spencer Jones. The 7th deep make of the game for Jones and a potential 6 point turn of events.

Washington wouldn’t go away and Nate Calmese would score 4 quick points again, including a nifty coast to coast layup off of a steal. Wilhelm Breidenbach would grab an offensive board off his own miss and put it back in to cut the lead to 71 to 69 with 5:29 left.

Spencer Jones would answer again for his 8th three of the game, this time with a deep contested three to pull out to a 74 to 69 with 4 minutes left in the game.

The Huskies would get within 4 points one more time but that would be the closest Washington would get to again. Free throws would be the story late and in the 2nd half. After going 0/0 from the line, Stanford would shoot 21/27 from the FT line in the 2nd half to seal the victory.

Anytime the Huskies were close to getting over the hump, Stanford would knock down a dagger three-pointer or a pair of free throws. Stanford would put the game away on a 15 to 9 run and the Huskies fall to 11-8 (3-5) on the season.

It took a Hercules effort for Spencer Jones with 30 points but this was a game that Stanford was in Control for the majority of the game. The Huskies would shoot 61% in the 2nd half but just could not create enough stops to complete the comeback, while allowing 90 points.

Keion Brooks would lead the way with 20 points on 7/14 shooting and 3/5 from 3. Moses Wood would follow up his buzzer beater game vs Cal with 18 points on 5/8 shooting but was not able to get enough shots. Wilhelm Breidenbach and Sahvir Wheeler would chip in 12 points a piece but not enough to keep up with Stanford.

The Huskies head home for 3 straight home games, starting with Colorado on Wednesday at 8 pm.