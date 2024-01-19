 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Dots: Departure of the Mack

Washington, Alabama, and Arizona continue their intertwined portal swaps and a big shot for UW MBB

By Max Vrooman
NCAA Football: Washington at Southern California Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports

Football Dots

  • That number will likely grow over the weekend as iOL Parker Brailsford is scheduled to take an official visit to Alabama as well.
  • And just to get all the bad news of visits out of the way, former Husky ED commit Keona Wilhite is taking a visit to Michigan State after being released from his NLI yesterday.
  • Washington RB Tybo Rogers announced his intention to enter the transfer portal last night. He ended his true freshman season as UW’s #2 back behind Dillon Johnson but was made unavailable due to off-field transgressions twice in his first year with the program. This move was expected by those who saw him post practice highlight videos to X/Twitter this week.
  • Now some good visit news. Washington is getting a visit starting today from former Arizona commit QB Demond Williams Jr. The obvious comp for Williams is Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray as Williams is 5’9 but with a rocket arm and track star speed. His highlights are below. We’ll see how many other former Arizona players are on campus this weekend.

Basketball Dots

  • First, Washington blew an 11-point second half lead. Then Cal said “No, no. After you. I insist” by missing a pair of 1-and-1 front end’s after gaining a 6-point lead with 2 minutes left. Then Moses Wood did this to give the Huskies the 77-75 buzzer beater win.
  • The women’s team returns to action tonight looking to snap a 4-game losing streak against Arizona at 7p.

