Friday Dots: Departure of the Mack

Football Dots
- The first official “poach” since the coaching change occurred as former Washington QB Austin Mack committed to Alabama. In a corresponding move, #1 overall QB for the 2024 class Julian Sayin has entered the transfer portal from Alabama (he was an early enrollee which is why it isn’t a decommit). I’m sure Bama fans will view it as a good trade...
ROLL TIDE‼️ @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/E1YvhQWHiG— Austin Mack (@AustinMack2024) January 18, 2024
- That number will likely grow over the weekend as iOL Parker Brailsford is scheduled to take an official visit to Alabama as well.
- And just to get all the bad news of visits out of the way, former Husky ED commit Keona Wilhite is taking a visit to Michigan State after being released from his NLI yesterday.
- Washington RB Tybo Rogers announced his intention to enter the transfer portal last night. He ended his true freshman season as UW’s #2 back behind Dillon Johnson but was made unavailable due to off-field transgressions twice in his first year with the program. This move was expected by those who saw him post practice highlight videos to X/Twitter this week.
I have decided to enter my name into the 2024 transfer portal. Thank you husky nation for everything. pic.twitter.com/UNkATxdLFu— Tybo Tylin Rogers (@Tyborogers22) January 19, 2024
- Now some good visit news. Washington is getting a visit starting today from former Arizona commit QB Demond Williams Jr. The obvious comp for Williams is Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray as Williams is 5’9 but with a rocket arm and track star speed. His highlights are below. We’ll see how many other former Arizona players are on campus this weekend.
From @UWHuskies_AD : put a package in the table to @KalenDeBoer for $8.7M/yr in November, which would’ve been 15th in country and 6th in Big10. Jan offer was $9.4M/yr , which would’ve been top 8 in country.— Downtown Bellevue (@DTBellevue) January 18, 2024
NEGU pic.twitter.com/lnHSiaQ6s6— Dom (@hampton_dom) January 18, 2024
The Morris Trophy Awards were presented today at the Washington Athletic Club to @UCLAFootball DE @laiatu_latu and @UW_Football OT @tFautanu. Thx @AnthonysRestsNW, & @933KJR. Great day. pic.twitter.com/bPGm6wGKhn— Mike Gastineau (@gasman206) January 18, 2024
Basketball Dots
- First, Washington blew an 11-point second half lead. Then Cal said “No, no. After you. I insist” by missing a pair of 1-and-1 front end’s after gaining a 6-point lead with 2 minutes left. Then Moses Wood did this to give the Huskies the 77-75 buzzer beater win.
Mo called game!#TougherTogether x @mo_birdy pic.twitter.com/UeZe2CdtQz— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) January 19, 2024
- The women’s team returns to action tonight looking to snap a 4-game losing streak against Arizona at 7p.
Dawgs Cats coming up next! #Becoming x #DawgFight pic.twitter.com/Tk7fDMsZaE— Washington Women’s Basketball (@UW_WBB) January 19, 2024
Loading comments...