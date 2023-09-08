How To Watch: Washington and Tulsa

Week one is in the books, we had our little one quarter-long existential crisis, and now things are back to rolling. On to week two, shall we?

Tulsa came off a week one thrashing of FCS Arkansas Pine Bluff 42-7, and their mascot is the Golden Hurricane, which rules.

Here’s how to watch, including betting lines because that’s how the world works now. Wayne Gretzky and Jamie Foxx are personally invested in you doing this, for some reason (?). Meanwhile, I will not be partaking because I make what I’m legally obligated to refer to as “simply different but neither better nor worse” decisions.

All betting lines are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rankings from the AP Poll:

#8 Washington vs Tulsa

Date: Saturday, September 9th

Time: 2:00 PM

Radio: 93.3 KJR FM

TV: Pac-12 Network

Streaming: https://pac-12.com/football/event/2023/09/09/tulsa-washington

Betting line: Washington -34.5, O/U 65.5. Expected score Washington 50 — 16 Tulsa.

