Friday Dots: 2-0/2-0 Vision

Football Dots
- Mike Vorel at the Seattle Times answers reader questions in his weekly Husky football mailbag.
- Christian Caple makes his picks for this weekend’s Pac-12 slate which includes a lot of intriguing games against power conference opponents (just not for UW).
- Caple and Danny O’Neil also have the latest episode of their podcast recapping Boise and previewing Tulsa.
- Our own Mark Schafer spoke with Inside Tulsa to offer his UW perspective on the upcoming UW-Tulsa game.
- Dawgman has the stats for current Husky football commits from their most recent high school games last Friday.
- Washington is expected to host Texas Safety recruit Joshua Lair on an official visit this weekend before he makes a college commitment in a few weeks.
#39 ranked safety 2024 Fort Bend Marshall Joshua Lair was solid last Friday. Was all over the field was slims in coverage and run support— Tre_LandoTFL (@Tre_LandoTFL) September 7, 2023
Lair will be announcing his commitment on September 24th with Baylor, Texas, & Washington as the finalist. pic.twitter.com/jKVWa3Pbrv
Trent McDuffie knocks it loose and the @Chiefs take over! @trent_mcduffie— NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2023
: #Kickoff2023 on NBC
: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/EBLJ3Rwf5g pic.twitter.com/lZA8gfUHSU
He balled out last week, now we're excited to welcome Mike Penix Jr. to the @paniniamerica family under an exclusive multi-year autographed trading card deal!!!— Panini America (@PaniniAmerica) September 7, 2023
Mike's debut instant card will be available here: https://t.co/Qthy9ImVBA #RatedProspect #WhoDoYouCollect #NIL pic.twitter.com/9vJfXuVBss
Top Game Grades of Week 1— Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) September 7, 2023
• Opponent-Adjusted, single game grades
1 Washington
2 Florida State
3 Duke
4 Tennessee
5 Alabama
6 Penn State
7 California
8 Michigan
9 UNC
10 Oklahoma
11 Miami
12 UCF
13 Texas
14 Oregon State
15 Auburn
* FCS games not rated pic.twitter.com/kUpfZivj1G
Husky HOF Class of 2023:— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) September 7, 2023
Cody Pickett (@UW_Football, 1999-2003) pic.twitter.com/83EEAIr0cc
- In case you were interested in what kind of diet the Huskies end up eating on a game weekend.
Get locked in & fueled up with @UW_Football for the game this weekend vs. Tulsa!— Ali VandenBerghe, RD, LD (@AliVandenBerghe) September 8, 2023
A proper fueling strategy and working with an RD is crucial to an athlete’s game and performance. pic.twitter.com/OsVR4vb12I
Washington Athletics Dots
1⃣-0⃣ at home and ️ straight wins overall!— Washington Volleyball (@UWVolleyball) September 8, 2023
Audra Wilmes with the first double-double of her career with 10 kills & 11 digs + 4 aces
14 digs & 6 assists for Lauren Bays
8 kills apiece in home debuts for Kierstyn Barton & May Pertofsky#PointHuskies pic.twitter.com/mPHUyGQCTb
"Endsley ends set one!" #PointHuskies pic.twitter.com/NjPH1QDk36— Washington Volleyball (@UWVolleyball) September 8, 2023
Sophie O'Sullivan struck again last night in Italy, crushing a 4⃣1⃣ year-old School Record, setting an and going to #⃣5⃣ in NCAA all-dates history.— Washington Track & Field (@UWTrack) September 7, 2023
: . for 3K: https://t.co/G6WNPD5KTE
Best Summer Ever! #GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/NjsHP9ekuf
Following a home visit from HC Robin Stephenson last week, Carina Syrtveit (UTR 9.48) of Norway has verbally committed to @UW_WTennis & will join the Huskies for fall of 2024. The 18-yo won national championships this year in both women's & U19. Also has won 4 ITF Jr dubs titles. pic.twitter.com/7R00lfgQjP— Parsa Bombs (@ParsaBombs) September 7, 2023
Traffic Dot
Heads up for any Huskies traveling to Montlake for events this weekend: https://t.co/nvVblObCjf— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) September 6, 2023
Loading comments...