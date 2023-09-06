All We Hear Is Purple Podcast: Bronco Bustin’

Week 1 could hardly have gone better for the Dawgs. The offense lived up to the hype and the defense showed more resistance against Boise State than the 2022 vintage. Andrew Berg and Coach B break down what went well for the Dawgs, including aerial fireworks over the top of the Bronco defense and a front six that did its job in containing a mobile QB. They also discuss how much of what we saw in Week 1 is extensible to the rest of the season against superior competition.

Andrew and Coach B also look ahead to the Tulsa game this weekend. Whether it’s Ken or Kevin, the Golden Hurricanes are definitely coached by a Wilson. They also lost almost all of their offensive production from a 5-win team a year ago, so it will be an uphill battle for the Oklahomans.

Finally, Andrew and Coach B look around the rest of the Pac-12. They discuss whether Colorado is that good or TCU is that bad, as well as the impressive beating Utah put on Florida.

Thanks for listening, and go Dawgs.