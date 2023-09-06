 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wednesday Dots: Is 8 enough?

UW moves up to #8 in both major polls (which is where it ended last season).

By UWdadVanc
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 02 Boise State Broncos at Washington Photo by Jesse Beals/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It is a rough road that leads to the heights of greatness. Star Wars - Clone Wars Season 1 Episode 19

After a big win, the Dawgs ascend the heights to greatness. But last weekend’s game was just the start of a long season.

Football Dots

  • UW was explosive against Boise State (which you probably assumed after watching the game). But this chart shows just how explosive UW was compared to the rest of the FBS teams.
  • UW is up to #8 in the AP poll.
  • And they are also #8 in the Coaches poll.
  • I think that Husky fans can forgive Jalen McMillan. It was nice of him to own up to it.
  • Levi Onwuzurike tells his story as part of a new series for the Detroit Lions.
  • A reminder about the theme for this Saturday’s game.
  • A look at UW from the Tulsa side. They look at UW’s lack of a rushing attack and have a quick review of their game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in which they lost their starting QB (Braylon Braxton) to an ankle injury; he’s questionable for the game on Saturday. However their backup completed 13 of 14 passes, so he may not be that bad.

UW Athletics

  • It wasn’t just the football team that won over the weekend. UW’s teams were a combined 6-0 in games last weekend.
  • The UW Women’s Volleyball team is having a ‘Back-To-School Drive’ during the Husky Invitational this weekend.
  • UW Women’s Basketball is looking to hire for a multimedia designer postion.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...