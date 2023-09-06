Wednesday Dots: Is 8 enough?

It is a rough road that leads to the heights of greatness. Star Wars - Clone Wars Season 1 Episode 19
After a big win, the Dawgs ascend the heights to greatness. But last weekend’s game was just the start of a long season.
Football Dots
- UW was explosive against Boise State (which you probably assumed after watching the game). But this chart shows just how explosive UW was compared to the rest of the FBS teams.
Explosive Play Rate (you want to be top left) pic.twitter.com/dyjB1MsRxG— Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) September 5, 2023
- Dan Raley has this look at Bryant’s performance against Boise State, one of two true freshmen to play in the game. (Raley says that the other is Zach Henning, but WR Taeshawn Lyons is listed on the participation report in the final stats from GoHuskies; Henning is not listed.)
- Dawgman has an interview with one of the defensive stars of the Boise State game, Davon Banks. He talks about getting offered by UW and about the shoulder injury he suffered last year against Oregon State. They also interview fellow DB Jabbar Muhammad and talk to him about why he signed with UW and discover that he knows some of the players on the Tulsa roster.
- Here’s a look at the LB production in the game.
Linebackers were active this weekend ... ☔️#USvsUS pic.twitter.com/cu35klLjRe— Washington Football (@UW_Football) September 5, 2023
- UW is up to #8 in the AP poll.
NEW: Week 2 College Football AP Pollhttps://t.co/aosdJBAuZo pic.twitter.com/jv3Z0v09RU— On3 (@On3sports) September 5, 2023
- And they are also #8 in the Coaches poll.
NEW: Week 2 College Football Coaches Poll https://t.co/d6TEGgcNTm pic.twitter.com/BBLaIOq7SX— On3 (@On3sports) September 5, 2023
- I think that Husky fans can forgive Jalen McMillan. It was nice of him to own up to it.
Ryan Grubb told us yesterday Penix was sacked on the third play of the game Saturday because a WR ran the wrong route.— Dave “Softy” Mahler (@Softykjr) September 5, 2023
Jalen McMillan admitted today it was him. “I just looked to the sideline and got the wrong route.”
Shook it off and scored 3 TD’s.
- Levi Onwuzurike tells his story as part of a new series for the Detroit Lions.
Introducing a new series, “Beyond,” where our players tell their stories, their way.— Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 5, 2023
First up, @LeviOnw details his journey back to the field.
- A reminder about the theme for this Saturday’s game.
Huskies are HOME again this Saturday ☔️— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) September 5, 2023
Join us at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium for @UW_Football gameday, featuring Seattle Music Heritage & Band Day!#GoHuskies x #PurpleReign
- A look at UW from the Tulsa side. They look at UW’s lack of a rushing attack and have a quick review of their game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in which they lost their starting QB (Braylon Braxton) to an ankle injury; he’s questionable for the game on Saturday. However their backup completed 13 of 14 passes, so he may not be that bad.
UW Athletics
- It wasn’t just the football team that won over the weekend. UW’s teams were a combined 6-0 in games last weekend.
Let’s hear it for the DAWGS @UW_WSoccer, @UW_MSoccer, @UWVolleyball & @UW_Football combined to go 6-0 this weekend! #GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/WE3lgAFDwW— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) September 4, 2023
- The UW Women’s Volleyball team is having a ‘Back-To-School Drive’ during the Husky Invitational this weekend.
Attn: Husky Nation! - - ✏️ ️— Washington Volleyball (@UWVolleyball) September 5, 2023
During the Husky Invitational (Sept. 7, 8, & 10) bring new or like-new school supplies to benefit youth in foster care
Supply bins will be placed at both entrances to Alaska Airlines Arena#PointHuskies pic.twitter.com/ZRHJhDxklu
- UW Women’s Basketball is looking to hire for a multimedia designer postion.
Join our team!— Sundodger Creative (@SundodgerUW) September 5, 2023
We're looking for a @UW_WBB Multimedia Designer to join us on Montlake.
More info: https://t.co/O3tkVcyCu7#GoHuskies x #Becoming pic.twitter.com/JUXzGM7Bfi
