Tuesday Dots: Fun-DMC

The Huskies Offense has brought the Fun back on Offense and taking it to another level this season.

By Max Vrooman and Tom_Adamski
Boise State v Washington Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Football Dots

  • Run DMC on Montlake.

  • The Huskies have offered 2025 OLB Mason Posa. Posa was shortly after offered by the “other UW” Wisconsin on Monday, his first two P5 offers.

  • Can’t wait for this Mortal Kombat version to be released

  • Washington Committ Decker DeGraaf is off to a fast start this season.
  • The Pac-12 may be taking this Swan song to a new level this season.

Washington Athletics Dots

  • UW Men’s Soccer escaped with a 1-1 draw at Ohio State.

  • Washington Huskies incoming Freshman Wesley Yates is starting to pop up on Top Freshman lists and could be a contender for the Pac-12 All-Freshman team after the season.

