Tuesday Dots: Fun-DMC

- Mike Vorel wrote about how the Huskies can potentially get the UW running game back on track
- Christian Caple also wrote on the same subject. Because if there’s one thing every Husky fan cares about coming out of Saturday, it’s the lack of a running game. See the mailbag later.
- Dawgman has the full transcript of the press conferences from co-DC William Inge, OC Ryan Grubb, and HC Kalen DeBoer.
- Run DMC on Montlake.
Game Week 2 back at it .. ☔️#USvsUS pic.twitter.com/ERfS7YK8uo— Washington Football (@UW_Football) September 5, 2023
- The Huskies have offered 2025 OLB Mason Posa. Posa was shortly after offered by the “other UW” Wisconsin on Monday, his first two P5 offers.
#AGTG After an incredible call with @WilliamInge1 I’m truly blessed to announce I have received a P5 offer from @UW_Football #WeRollin @PlayerProMorgan— Mason Posa (@MasonPosa) September 4, 2023
@KalenDeBoer @Coach_SchmidtE @CoachKev6k @Robbie_Proano pic.twitter.com/0wPR4cZn4Y
- Can’t wait for this Mortal Kombat version to be released
Choose your fighter … #USvsUS | @RomeOdunze @jpolk_22 @jalenmcmillan20 @oti_germie @themikepenix pic.twitter.com/OowkYpB5sh— Washington Football (@UW_Football) September 4, 2023
- Washington Committ Decker DeGraaf is off to a fast start this season.
There's no way Washington commit @DeckerDegraaf remains a 3-star for much longer. He's turning into an absolute monster.— Mike Martin (@HowlinHusky) September 5, 2023
This past Friday he had a monsterous game with 5 catches for 202 yards and 3 TDs. And calls from his future Husky coaches.https://t.co/JPhpxguM5A
- Washington Huskies... Hope you bought Stock earlier but still some room to go up.
Week 1 CFB Stock Watch— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 5, 2023
- The Pac-12 may be taking this Swan song to a new level this season.
The PAC-12 is off to a hot start this season— ESPN (@espn) September 4, 2023
( : @StanfordFball) pic.twitter.com/Y6pJuiE5JJ
- UW Men’s Soccer escaped with a 1-1 draw at Ohio State.
Mani with the rebound off the post to tie this one up!!— Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) September 5, 2023
Big Ten Network
https://t.co/b3cgpkHZ2p#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/tImJNceowz
Pac-12 Player of the Week, @Samfowler00— Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) September 4, 2023
✔️ 27th career clean sheet
✔️ Season-high six saves vs. No. 3 Indiana
✔️ First career Pac-12 Player of the Week honor
✔️ College Soccer News Team of the Week
>> https://t.co/8fMtRyiEoa#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/ulDObRgPVq
- Washington Huskies incoming Freshman Wesley Yates is starting to pop up on Top Freshman lists and could be a contender for the Pac-12 All-Freshman team after the season.
The top 10 freshmen in the PAC-12 for this upcoming season!— Owen ️ (@CourtStormHoops) September 4, 2023
Did I forget anyone? What would you change? Let me know in the replies! pic.twitter.com/ZiMWZQu8ps
