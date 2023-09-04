Monday Dots: Dawgs Ride Broncos for 8

Happy Monday Dawg fans, and welcome to today’s Dots.

I admitted in our prediction article last Friday that a convincing win over Boise State would calm my nerves heading into this season. Mission accomplished - as the Huskies delivered a blowout win over a Broncos team projected to be pretty good this year.

The UW passing game picked up where it left off and then some, Michael Penix Jr. threw for 450 yards and 5 touchdowns, and the Huskies overwhelmed Boise State with eight TDs on Saturday, final score 56 - 19. The defense was liable for some missed tackles and big plays allowed, but the secondary appears to have made a step forward from last year’s underwhelming season.

Following his week one performance, Michael Penix Jr. is now listed with the second highest Heisman odds per Fanduel, trailing only Caleb Williams. — Ethan Kilbreath (@EthanArles) September 4, 2023

If you missed the action, here are highlights:

Boise State Game Highlights: https://t.co/gAlS7ld0uu — Washington Football (@UW_Football) September 3, 2023

and more (different, but equally good):

Michael Penix Jr. was SHARP in his season debut pic.twitter.com/1atJTjKeQp — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) September 3, 2023

Subscribing to Christian Caple’s site (recommended in any case) will get you this interview with UW President Ana Mari Cauce. Here’s an opinion:

I suspect no science goes into this but I agree with it so who cares:

Post Week 1 Pac-12 Power Ranking:



1. Washington

2. USC

3. Oregon

4. Utah

5. Oregon State

6. Colorado

7. UCLA

8. WSU

9. Cal

10. Arizona

11. Stanford

12. ASU — WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) September 3, 2023

Racing the Washington Huskies mascot Dubs II was everything pic.twitter.com/jKCRUfgmsZ — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 3, 2023

I thought we were moving away from a conference people made fun of:

An intern was fired today #BigTurd pic.twitter.com/Xo3U21vh7p — Top 10 College Football Talk (@Top10CFBTalk) September 2, 2023

A dominating disparity in shots propelled @UW_WSoccer to its third straight win with a 3-0 victory over California State University, Northridge | via @loganredingerr https://t.co/2cUbaLBBTh — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) September 4, 2023

.@UWVolleyball kept rolling down in Long Beach this weekend, taking down Long Beach State and Indiana behind dominant performances from Madi Endsley and May Pertofsky | via @andrew_soozay https://t.co/CvQd1A3Ekd — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) September 3, 2023

