Monday Dots: Dawgs Ride Broncos for 8

Huskies break visiting Boise State to start the 2023 rodeo

Boise State v Washington Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Happy Monday Dawg fans, and welcome to today’s Dots.

I admitted in our prediction article last Friday that a convincing win over Boise State would calm my nerves heading into this season. Mission accomplished - as the Huskies delivered a blowout win over a Broncos team projected to be pretty good this year.

The UW passing game picked up where it left off and then some, Michael Penix Jr. threw for 450 yards and 5 touchdowns, and the Huskies overwhelmed Boise State with eight TDs on Saturday, final score 56 - 19. The defense was liable for some missed tackles and big plays allowed, but the secondary appears to have made a step forward from last year’s underwhelming season.

Go Dawgs!!

