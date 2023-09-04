Monday Dots: Dawgs Ride Broncos for 8

Happy Monday Dawg fans, and welcome to today’s Dots.
I admitted in our prediction article last Friday that a convincing win over Boise State would calm my nerves heading into this season. Mission accomplished - as the Huskies delivered a blowout win over a Broncos team projected to be pretty good this year.
The UW passing game picked up where it left off and then some, Michael Penix Jr. threw for 450 yards and 5 touchdowns, and the Huskies overwhelmed Boise State with eight TDs on Saturday, final score 56 - 19. The defense was liable for some missed tackles and big plays allowed, but the secondary appears to have made a step forward from last year’s underwhelming season.
- Mike Vorel has “Three lingering questions following UW’s season-opening win over Boise State”, including the play of CBs Jabbar Muhammad, Davon Banks, and Elijah Jackson.
- Here are Kalen Deboer’s post-game comments, and the Dawgman crew breaks down what they saw in Saturday’s win (37 min)
- Ty Gilstrap of the UW Daily has his own “Three takeaways from Washington’s offensive outpour over Boise State”.
Following his week one performance, Michael Penix Jr. is now listed with the second highest Heisman odds per Fanduel, trailing only Caleb Williams.— Ethan Kilbreath (@EthanArles) September 4, 2023
- If you missed the action, here are highlights:
Boise State Game Highlights: https://t.co/gAlS7ld0uu— Washington Football (@UW_Football) September 3, 2023
- and more (different, but equally good):
Michael Penix Jr. was SHARP in his season debut pic.twitter.com/1atJTjKeQp— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) September 3, 2023
- Subscribing to Christian Caple’s site (recommended in any case) will get you this interview with UW President Ana Mari Cauce. Here’s an opinion:
- I suspect no science goes into this but I agree with it so who cares:
- I thought we were moving away from a conference people made fun of:
A dominating disparity in shots propelled @UW_WSoccer to its third straight win with a 3-0 victory over California State University, Northridge | via @loganredingerr https://t.co/2cUbaLBBTh— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) September 4, 2023
.@UWVolleyball kept rolling down in Long Beach this weekend, taking down Long Beach State and Indiana behind dominant performances from Madi Endsley and May Pertofsky | via @andrew_soozay https://t.co/CvQd1A3Ekd— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) September 3, 2023
Go Dawgs!!
