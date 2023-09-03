Recruiting Roundup: Several Husky Commits Continue To Shine On The Field

Happy Sunday Husky fans. The Husky team took the field yesterday and I am sure recruits were pleased with what they saw (a pretty good win over a good BSU team). Likewise several Husky commits had some great games (that should help their rankings).

3 star tight end Decker DeGraaf from Glendora HS, CA, who committed to UW in June, had 5 catches for 202 yards and 3 touchdowns in his teams win. DeGraaf, who is rated as the 33rd best tight end in the country, likely helped his ranking with his big performance (as it should). Listed at 6’4” and around 230 pounds, DeGraaf is a well rounded tight end prospect who should be able to see the field fairly quickly (likely after a redshirt year).

My goodness, Washington bound commit Decker DeGraaf with his third TD of the half, a 43-yard catch and 25-6 Glendora lead with 41 seconds left in the half pic.twitter.com/S7oqq5LL7J — Fred J. Robledo ‍ (@SGVNSports) September 2, 2023

3 star quarterback commit Demaricus Davis from Etiwanda HS, CA also had a very strong game in his team’s win. Davis accounted for 310 passing yards with 3 TD’s on 18 completions. Rated as the 29th best quarterback commit, Davis is a prototypical quarterback that the Husky staff is looking for, as a dual threat quarterback with a good arm and great size (6’4” and around 200 pounds).

4 star composite wide receiver Jason Robinson from San Juan Hills HS, CA has also had a very strong start to his senior season. Rated as the 52nd best wideout in the country by 247sports, Robinson had 2 touchdowns in his teams win this last weekend (shout out to the Husky fan who made it his game). Robinson, who is set to graduate early and will enroll in January, should be a great fit in the Husky offense and will compete for early playing time next year.

Thank you For coming to see me !! Go dawgs Go ☔️ https://t.co/PnMyuoHNaP — JASON ROBINSON JR (@JasonR0binsonJR) September 2, 2023

The start of the regular season for the Huskies also saw some recruits head to campus for a gameday visit. Some notable recruits on campus were:

4 star 2026 running back Deshonne Redeaux from Oaks Christian HS, CA was on campus. Rated as the 4th best running back in the 2025 class, Redeaux is an impressive looking running back who the Huskies are after heavily (but are battling schools like Alabama, USC, Oregon).

3 star 2024 offensive tackle Payton Stewart from Kelso HS, WA who is a current Oregon State commit, was also on campus to check out the Huskies. Stewart, who doesn’t currently hold a Husky offer, is still being evaluated by the Husky staff (if he is offered I would not be surprised if he flipped his commitment).

