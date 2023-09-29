How to Watch: TV, Radio, Streaming as Washington Takes on Arizona in the Desert

We just finished a week four that was maybe even more of a beatdown than week three, although I suppose scoreboard watchers unaware of the fact that most of Cal's points came against walk-ons and 18 year olds might not know. Now for Washington’s greatest challenge yet since six days ago against Cal, who is always cursed: Arizona in Arizona, who is also always cursed.

The Wildcats are one overtime against Mississippi State away from being undefeated, although they did just eek out a win against Stanford last weekend. Otherwise, against UTEP and Northern Arizona schools who they'd be expected to beat easily, they've pretty much done so.

Here’s how to watch, including betting lines because that’s how the world works now. Wayne Gretzky and Jamie Foxx are personally invested in you doing this, for some reason (?). I will not be partaking because I make what I’m legally obligated to refer to as “simply different but neither better nor worse” decisions.

All betting lines are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rankings from the AP Poll:

#7 Washington vs Arizona

Date: Saturday, September 30th

Time: 7:00 PM

Radio: 93.3 KJR FM

TV: Pac-12 Network

Streaming: https://pac-12.com/football/event/2023/09/30/washington-arizona

Betting line: Washington -20, O/U 66. Expected score Washington 43 — 23 Arizona.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

*Note from Gabey: please don’t throw away your kids’ education on gambling and if that means not gambling then maybe that would be a really great call and actually an even better call than [rest of sentence redacted by the betting site overlords]. (Alternatively, if you do win at least $7 might I suggest spending it here for a good time?)