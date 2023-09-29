Friday Dots: Heisman Pitch

Football Dots
- Mike Vorel wrote about Washington’s use of the transfer portal this offseason and how it has helped solidify UW’s current contender status.
- He also previews the Washington-Arizona game, wondering whether UW’s defense can finally turn QB pressures into sacks this weekend.
- Christian Caple profiled Ja’Lynn Polk who has been labelled as the #3 receiver but certainly is playing way above that moniker.
- Caple makes his Pac-12 picks including for the UW game on a weekend that only has one conference matchup that’s expected to be competitive.
- Dawgman also makes their predictions for Saturday’s game at Arizona.
- We won’t know for sure until Monday but it seems very likely that UW-Oregon is going to be a 12:30p kickoff. It is a guarantee that it will be on ABC/ESPN.
On #Pac12 TV selections ...— Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) September 28, 2023
ESPN has 1st pick on Oct 14 and expected to put Oregon-Washington at 12:30 or 4:30. If the latter window, then head-to-head with USC-ND.
Kick times for 10/14 will be released Monday (assuming six-day window is not used)
My Average Game Grades for 2023. No starting number just yards & points and strength of opponent faced.— Phil Steele (@philsteele042) September 28, 2023
1. Washington 123.8
2. Oklahoma 123.3
3. Oregon 123.2
4. Penn St 122.4
5. Ohio St 118.7
6. LSU 118.6
7. Texas 117.5
8. Notre Dame 117.4
9. Florida St 117.0
10. USC 116.0
Top Offenses, through Week 4— Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) September 28, 2023
• Opponent-Adjusted, Per-Play
1 Washington
2 USC
3 Miami
4 LSU
5 UCF
6 Kentucky
7 Oregon
8 Louisville
9 Notre Dame
10 Michigan
Full Power 5 list, from #1 to #69: pic.twitter.com/Z9KV3MKWR4
COMING SOON: The Washington NIL Store!— Washington NIL Store (@WashingtonShop) September 28, 2023
Part of the @nil_store network, the store will provide every Husky athlete with officially licensed NIL merch opportunities and industry-leading payouts on every sale.
More: https://t.co/HC8QlaOXaQ pic.twitter.com/eDVaQrDP6O
Week 5 picks are in and Colorado has the chance to do the funniest thing ever— No Truck Stops: A Pac-12 Podcast (@notruckstopspod) September 29, 2023
WATCH/LISTEN
: https://t.co/Uw7bEANI4g
: https://t.co/9kiWzOoMDL pic.twitter.com/vaNurVdnHc
- ICYIM, our own Mark Schafer joined an Arizona podcast to give them the Washington point of view
NEW POD ALERT— Wildcat Radio 2.0 (@WildcatRadioAZ) September 28, 2023
A win is a win, right? @brettdberry & @theAdamGreen are back to recap Arizona's ugly win over Stanford; plus they are joined by Mark Schaefer of @UWonSBN to preview this weekend's matchup with the Huskies!#BearDown https://t.co/qBPZCAsqjb
- Mark also answered questions for our Arizona sister site in a Q&A exchange if you want to see what questions their writers asked and how Mark answered.
- Michael Penix Jr. threw out the first pitch at the Mariner’s game last night. The M’s actually came through with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 9th. Coincidence? Just in case, maybe Dylan Morris starts against Arizona and Penix throws out the first pitch the last 3 games.
Heisman candidate in the house?— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) September 29, 2023
Thanks to @themikepenix for throwing tonight’s first pitch! #SeaUsRise x #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/N0ZTo6C6Wc
Washington Athletics Dots
- Washington Women’s Soccer had a tough go at home against #4 UCLA after the Bruins put up a pair of goals in the first 15 minutes to knock off the Huskies by a score of 3-2.
HUSKY BASKETBALL IS BACK!— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) September 29, 2023
First official practice ✅#TougherTogether x #Devoted pic.twitter.com/1B6B0847FG
