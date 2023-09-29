 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Dots: Heisman Pitch

Washington prepares for their trip to the desert while women’s soccer narrowly fell to #4 UCLA

By Max Vrooman
Texas Rangers v Seattle Mariners Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Football Dots

  • ICYIM, our own Mark Schafer joined an Arizona podcast to give them the Washington point of view
  • Mark also answered questions for our Arizona sister site in a Q&A exchange if you want to see what questions their writers asked and how Mark answered.
  • Michael Penix Jr. threw out the first pitch at the Mariner’s game last night. The M’s actually came through with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 9th. Coincidence? Just in case, maybe Dylan Morris starts against Arizona and Penix throws out the first pitch the last 3 games.

Washington Athletics Dots

