Wednesday Dots: Take Your Pick

The temperature will not be that hot on Saturday in the desert, but Husky fans know that winning in the desert is important to have a successful season.
Football Dots
- UW highlights the 6 players that have interceptions this season
6 Dawgs … Take your Pick
and the 3 INT’s that they got against Cal.
⚠️ The airspace is prohibited ⚠️
- UW’s players of the week
Players of the Week vs Cal #USvsUS
- There have been several discussions recently about whether UW is the best team in college football right now. Here is one of those discussions.
Is Washington the best team in college football?
Our video partner Spencer McLaughlin (@Smalls_55) of @LO_Pac12 is joined by Roman Tomashoff (@rtomashoff34) of @UWFanNation to power rank the Pac-12.
- Dan Raley has a story about Zach Durfee being denied immediate eligibility by the NCAA. The article talks about his journey to UW and what he is doing while the NCAA ruling is appealed.
- ($) Article on Grady Gross going back to his home state for this weekend’s game, now as the starting place kicker.
- UW has some good WR’s.
232 players have seen at least 20 targets this season. Of those 232, Washington has three in the top 20 in yards per target.— Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) September 26, 2023
4. Ja'Lynn Polk - 15.8
6. Rome Odunze - 15.1
19. Jalen McMillan - 13.1
The national average is 8.2.#Wagon
- If you are so inclined, you can vote for Nate Kalepo for this week’s Joe Moore Award which goes to the best pancake block. You can see the nominees here.
The Week 4 #PancakeBlocksOfTheWeek nominees are here!!
This week features an entire unit plus a reminder that Pass Pro isn’t passive
Thank you to all the fans, coaches, and teammates who submitted film
Vote on your favorite cake below! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1C83mIuHUa
And vote here:
Vote: Week 4 Candidates!
This one from Parker Brailsford wasn’t bad, either.
rewatching the game noticed this nasty block by Parker Brailsford!
- Something to watch for on Saturday is that both Arizona and UW have had a lot of success on first downs so far this season. (Success rate on first down usually means getting at least 50% of the yards needed to move the chains-so normally getting 5 or more yards on first down.)
Look at you, Kansas and Arizona!
- And there should be a lot of people in the stands watching on Saturday.
According to an advertisement on Arizona's website, it'll be a Red Out in Tucson, with fewer than 1,700 tickets remaining (capacity is 50,800). Should be a great atmosphere for our final trip to the desert until ????
UW Athletics Dots
- UW Athletics is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.
Continuing our celebration of #HispanicHeritageMonth
Hear from @UW_WSoccer's Deanna Montero & @UW_MSoccer's Christian Soto.
- Taehoon Song is the Pac-12 Golfer of the week.
It's Tae's time
✅ Career-low round
✅ Career-low 54-hole score
✅ First Career Tournament Title
✅ First Career @pac12 Golfer of the Week
https://t.co/9Aplr7IJRB pic.twitter.com/m1XWnBNBqM
- Women’s volleyball freshmen crib.
hey MTV, welcome to the freshman crib #CribTour
