Wednesday Dots: Take Your Pick

Only through fire is a strong sword forged. Star Wars - The Clone Wars, Season 4 Episode 2

The temperature will not be that hot on Saturday in the desert, but Husky fans know that winning in the desert is important to have a successful season.

Football Dots

UW highlights the 6 players that have interceptions this season

6 Dawgs … Take your Pick pic.twitter.com/LakDQXtcZ9 — Washington Football (@UW_Football) September 26, 2023

and the 3 INT’s that they got against Cal.

⚠️ The airspace is prohibited ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Vj9Qodv1rq — Washington Football (@UW_Football) September 26, 2023

UW’s players of the week

Players of the Week vs Cal #USvsUS pic.twitter.com/kUoFexCAlF — Washington Football (@UW_Football) September 26, 2023

There have been several discussions recently about whether UW is the best team in college football right now. Here is one of those discussions.

Is Washington the best team in college football?



Our video partner Spencer McLaughlin (@Smalls_55) of @LO_Pac12 is joined by Roman Tomashoff (@rtomashoff34) of @UWFanNation to power rank the Pac-12.https://t.co/PoyF5RsSzshttps://t.co/HrNZ8OGMWS — SuperWest Sports (@SuperWestSports) September 26, 2023

232 players have seen at least 20 targets this season. Of those 232, Washington has three in the top 20 in yards per target.



4. Ja'Lynn Polk - 15.8

6. Rome Odunze - 15.1

19. Jalen McMillan - 13.1



The national average is 8.2.#Wagon — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) September 26, 2023

If you are so inclined, you can vote for Nate Kalepo for this week’s Joe Moore Award which goes to the best pancake block. You can see the nominees here.

The Week 4 #PancakeBlocksOfTheWeek nominees are here!!



This week features an entire unit plus a reminder that Pass Pro isn’t passive



Thank you to all the fans, coaches, and teammates who submitted film



Vote on your favorite cake below! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1C83mIuHUa — Joe Moore Award (@JoeMooreAward) September 26, 2023

And vote here:

Vote: Week 4 Candidates! — Joe Moore Award (@JoeMooreAward) September 26, 2023

This one from Parker Brailsford wasn’t bad, either.

rewatching the game noticed this nasty block by Parker Brailsford! pic.twitter.com/8P6Kq81WxM — RC (@rdubchow) September 25, 2023

Something to watch for on Saturday is that both Arizona and UW have had a lot of success on first downs so far this season. (Success rate on first down usually means getting at least 50% of the yards needed to move the chains-so normally getting 5 or more yards on first down.)

Look at you, Kansas and Arizona! pic.twitter.com/5p6s6tI3cA — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) September 26, 2023

And there should be a lot of people in the stands watching on Saturday.

According to an advertisement on Arizona's website, it'll be a Red Out in Tucson, with fewer than 1,700 tickets remaining (capacity is 50,800). Should be a great atmosphere for our final trip to the desert until ???? — Tony Castricone (@Castricone) September 26, 2023

UW Athletics Dots

UW Athletics is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.

Taehoon Song is the Pac-12 Golfer of the week.

It's Tae's time



✅ Career-low round

✅ Career-low 54-hole score

✅ First Career Tournament Title

✅ First Career @pac12 Golfer of the Week



https://t.co/9Aplr7IJRB pic.twitter.com/m1XWnBNBqM — Washington Men's Golf (@UW_MGolf) September 26, 2023