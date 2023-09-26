 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tuesday Dots: A Dawg’s Lair

The Huskies add a 4 star recruit in Joshua Lair from the State of Texas to it’s Pack of Dawgs.

By Tom_Adamski
/ new
California v Washington Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Football Dots

  • Welcome to UW Joshua Lair!

  • Brings up some solid points....

  • Add a Special Teams Player of the Week award to Rome Odunze’s trophy case. First Non-Kicker to win the award since Dante Pettis in 2017.
  • The Notorious DAWG

Pac-12 QB’s are throwing the ball around this year.

Washington Athletics Dots

  • Congrats to Men’s Soccer Player Richie Aman for winning Pac-12 Player of the week.
  • As Basketball practice gears up this week, the Huskies are looking to build out some chemistry on the lanes.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...