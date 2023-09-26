Tuesday Dots: A Dawg’s Lair

Football Dots
- Mike Vorel covers the big addition to the UW secondary in 4 star recruit Joshua Lair. The Huskies beat out other notable programs in Texas, LSU and Baylor for the Texas Native.
- Dawgman also has a breakdown on the Washington Huskies newest commit’s versatility.
- Christian Caple releases his latest Power Rankings, which has seen constant re-shuffling all season long so far in an ultra competitive Pac-12 Conference.
- Welcome to UW Joshua Lair!
Let’s do it. 713✈️206 pic.twitter.com/G3nJkAjKn8— LAIR. ✞ (@LairJoshua) September 25, 2023
You can’t spell Washington without WAGON!— Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) September 25, 2023
- Dawgman has everything that Coach Kalen DeBoer had to say this week and you can watch the entire Presser below.
Watch the UW coaches' press conference, coming up at 11:30 a.m. PT, live:https://t.co/NqkrUjkfS9— Husky Football News (@HuskyFBNews) September 25, 2023
- Add a Special Teams Player of the Week award to Rome Odunze’s trophy case. First Non-Kicker to win the award since Dante Pettis in 2017.
#Pac12FB Special Teams Player of the Week, presented by @Nextiva: Rome Odunze— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) September 25, 2023
- The Notorious DAWG
Week 5 … The notorious DAWG ☔️ #USvsUS #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/70ib4cvrHP— Washington Football (@UW_Football) September 26, 2023
Pac-12 QB’s are throwing the ball around this year.
Week 5 College Football QB Passing Leaders pic.twitter.com/xiLPEMORzk— On3 (@On3sports) September 25, 2023
Washington Athletics Dots
- Congrats to Men’s Soccer Player Richie Aman for winning Pac-12 Player of the week.
Pac-12 Player of the Week, Richie Aman— Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) September 25, 2023
- The Washington Huskies are recruiting 2025 target Jovani Ruff and looking to bring Ruff in for an official Visit in October according to 247.
Washington is sending an assistant in this week for five-star junior Jovani Ruff, he told @Stockrisers. Cal’s staff will also be in this week, seeing him now just a weekend removed from the official visit he took recently.— Jake (@jakeweingarten) September 25, 2023
- As Basketball practice gears up this week, the Huskies are looking to build out some chemistry on the lanes.
Shooters shoot— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) September 26, 2023
and bowlers bowl #TougherTogether x #Devoted pic.twitter.com/MNgNvUEXnk
