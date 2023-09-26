Pro Dawgs Report: Week 3

It is now week 3 of the NFL season, and we have some unfortunate injury news to get out of the way since last week. It has been confirmed that Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson suffered a season ending broken fibula last Monday against the Saints. We wish him a speedy recovery. In addition to Thompson, Dolphins running back Salvon Ahmed and Seahawks tight end Will Dissly were also inactive Sunday, as was Budda Baker.

For Kansas City in their 41-0 blowout win against Chicago, Trent McDuffie had 5 tackles, 3 solo and a forced fumble which was recovered by Kansas City, which in turn set up a 41 yard field goal, which kicker Harrison Butker made.

Myles Bryant had 4 tackles, 3 of them solo, and one pass deflection for the Patriots, as they beat the Jets, 15-10. Defensive back Marcus Peters and the Las Vegas Raiders took on the Steelers at home. Peters recorded 6 tackles, 5 solo, and 1 for a loss and was seemingly everywhere for the Raiders, despite a 23-18 loss.

In the Monday slate, the Three Dawg Night defensive front of Tampa came up short, and Cade Otton was quiet as the Bucs fell to the Eagles 25-11. Vita Vea had 3 tackles, as did Greg Gaines, who also chipped in 2 hits on the quarterback. Joe Tryon Shoyinka recorded 2 solo tackles, 1 of them for a loss, and Cade Otton had a catch for 16 yards.

In Cincinnati, Joe Burrow ultimately started, putting an end to the Jake Browning speculation that had started earlier in the week. Puka Nacua had 5 catches for 72 yards, which led the Rams, as Cincinnati held on to beat Los Angeles 19-16.