Happy Monday Husky fans! The Huskies got some good news today when 4-star safety Joshua Lair from Fort Bend Marshall HS, TX committed to UW over offers from, and official isits to, LSU, Baylor, and Texas. He is rated as the 38th best safety in the country by 247 Sports and a 4-star in the 247 Sports Composite.

UW has been recruiting Lair pretty heavily since they have offered and were able to gain a commitment from him after he visited this last weekend. Listed at 6’1” and around 185 pounds, Lair is a very physical safety who should help improve the physicality of the Husky defense.

Landing Lair is a big pickup for UW, because they not only beat out some premium teams for his commitment, but they also were able to continue to mine the Lone Star State for recruits. Washington never signed a prospect from Texas with an offer from the Longhorns during Chris Petersen’s time at UW, let alone one that Texas appeared to be actively pushing for like they have been for Lair.

There will be playing time available early at the safety position for Washington as starters Dom Hampton and Asa Turner are both in their final year of eligibility. Kamren Fabiculanan seems likely to replace one of them with Vincent Nunley and Makell Esteen currently slated to battle for the other spot. Nunley started against Michigan State with both Fabiculanan and Turner injured.

With the addition of Lair, who is the 2nd safety in the class, the Huskies now have 14 commits in the 2024 class. Husky fans, please welcome Joshua!