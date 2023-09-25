 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Dots: The Fast Starts and the Furious Offense

Football trounced Cal, three new commits across two sports, and a top-5 win for men’s soccer

By Max Vrooman
NCAA Football: California at Washington Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Football Dots

Recruiting Dots

  • The Huskies received a commitment yesterday from 2024 California OL Davit Boyajyan. If you’ve never heard of Davit before, you’re in good company. He took an unofficial visit to Washington and committed on the spot upon getting an offer. Fresno State was his only other FBS offer but the coaching staff loved his early senior season tape and clearly think he’ll be a late riser.

Washington Athletics Dots

