Monday Dots: The Fast Starts and the Furious Offense

Football Dots
- Washington defeated Cal by a score of 59-32 on Saturday night thanks in part to defensive and special teams touchdowns in the first few minutes. The Dawgs are now 4-0 and 1-0 in conference play. Here was our game story.
- The Daily has three takeaways from Washington’s win.
- Mike Vorel writes that Washington’s offense has no plans to relax anytime soon.
- Christian Caple has his day after observations from the game and asks whether the Huskies truly have what it takes to be the number one team in the country.
- That’s a relevant question because Washington received its first #1 overall vote in the AP Poll since 1997 and moved up a spot to 7th overall (leapfrogging USC).
- The Huskies move up to #4 in Bill Connelly’s SP+ rating system with USC and Oregon hot on their trail. His odds for a conference title are currently in a dead heat between the three schools with all between 25-27%.
#CFB Game Control— SportSource Analytics (@SportSourceA) September 24, 2023
-----------------------
% of Snaps Leading by 14+ Points
-----------------------
1️⃣ #Washington - 69%
2️⃣ #USC - 58%
3️⃣ #Michigan - 56%
4️⃣ #Oregon - 55%
5️⃣ #Syracuse - 53.3%
6️⃣ #WashingtonState - 53.2%
7️⃣ #Duke - 52%
8️⃣ #Miami - 51%
9️⃣ #Oklahoma - 49%
…
Yards per Route Run among Pac-12 WR (min 16 targets; 4 per game)— Max Vrooman (@UWDP_maxvroom) September 24, 2023
1. Ja'Lynn Polk, UW- 4.07
2. Rome Odunze, UW- 3.97
3. Jalen McMillan, UW- 3.86
4. Troy Franklin, UO- 3.60
5. Zachariah Branch, USC- 3.30
Michael Penix— Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) September 24, 2023
pic.twitter.com/aTSZPsddhr
Rome Odunze with the 83-yard return for a TD pic.twitter.com/xwRKyb0ItT— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) September 24, 2023
Opponent Adjusted EPA/play— Joshua "Bud" Davis, PhD (@JBudDavis) September 25, 2023
Week 4
▫️Oklahoma, USC, Washington... then it gets interesting
▫️FSU, Clemson isn't even one of your toughest 3 opponents
▫️SEC looks as mid as I've ever seen (for now)
▫️Just like we always expect: UCLA & Oklahoma have great defenses pic.twitter.com/MljY5QscXp
Did We Really Get Beat that Bad?— parker fleming (@statsowar) September 25, 2023
Net Success Rates in Week 4 pic.twitter.com/68d7RNDaEJ
Recruiting Dots
- The Huskies received a commitment yesterday from 2024 California OL Davit Boyajyan. If you’ve never heard of Davit before, you’re in good company. He took an unofficial visit to Washington and committed on the spot upon getting an offer. Fresno State was his only other FBS offer but the coaching staff loved his early senior season tape and clearly think he’ll be a late riser.
I am blessed to announce my commitment to @UW_Football!! I would like to thank all my family, friends, and coaches because without them none of this would have been possible. All Glory To God ️ @scotthuffUW @KalenDeBoer @Robbie_Proano @PlayerProMorgan @BrandonHuffman pic.twitter.com/8ljhFXVPvt— Davit Boyajyan (@BoyajyanDavit) September 25, 2023
- There may be more good recruiting news today as Texas Safety Joshua Lair is planning his commitment at 12:30p PT on Monday. Lair was on an official visit to Washington this weekend and has a crystal ball put in by one of 247’s national analysts based in Texas. He has local schools Texas and Baylor also in his final 3.
- On the softball front, Heather Tarr put in work this weekend securing commitments yesterday from 2025 prospects OF Kaycie Burdick (Calif.) and SS Melody Acevedo (Calif.).
Washington Athletics Dots
- Washington Men’s Soccer rallied from a loss to Seattle earlier in the week by surging past #5 ranked Portland by a score of 3-1.
The Dawgs take down No. 5 Portland 3-1❕— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) September 25, 2023
#GoHuskies x @UW_MSoccer pic.twitter.com/mLtoWc9gLB
- Unfortunately, the volleyball team wasn’t able to rebound from their midweek defeat and fell in four sets at Arizona State to drop to 0-2 to start conference play. The Huskies start out their Pac-12 schedule with 4 straight road matches before returning home to play #4 Stanford.
Loading comments...