Woof: Huskies Land An Under The Radar 2024 Offensive Tackle

Happy Sunday again Husky fans. The Huskies got a commitment today from an under the radar offensive tackle. 3 star tackle Davit Boyajyan from Clovis HS, CA committed to UW this afternoon. Listed at 6’6” and around 305 pounds, Boyajyan held offers from Fresno State, and Sacramento State in addition to the one he held from UW. Boyajyan plays on the right side of the offensive line and he is a pretty good looking player that is just starting to make it on Pac12 radars (who has a high ceiling). The Huskies will lose both starting tackles after this year and adding another tackle was a priority for the Husky staff.

I am blessed to announce my commitment to @UW_Football!! I would like to thank all my family, friends, and coaches because without them none of this would have been possible. All Glory To God ️ @scotthuffUW @KalenDeBoer @Robbie_Proano @PlayerProMorgan @BrandonHuffman pic.twitter.com/8ljhFXVPvt — Davit Boyajyan (@BoyajyanDavit) September 25, 2023

Boyajyan is the 13th commit in the 2024 class and will likely be the last offensive lineman (outside of a transfer). Husky nation please welcome Davit.