Recruiting Roundup: Huskies Host An Official Visitor & Several 2025 Recruits

Happy Sunday Husky fans. We are getting the chance to watch an all-time offensive performance by a Husky team (that’s not the topic here, but I did want to call that out). This weekend the Husky staff hosted their first official visitor since the huge weekend in June. They also had some 2025 and 2026 players on campus to watch the offensive explosion.

3 star safety Joshua Lair from Fort Bend Marshall HS, TX is a recruit we have been talking about for a while, and he finally made his way up to Montlake. Rated as the 38th best safety in the country by 247sports, Lair is a physical safety who isn’t afraid to lay some lumber. Listed at 6’1” and around 185 pounds, Lair holds offers from around the country but has narrowed his recruitment to Baylor, Texas, and UW (with UW getting the final visit). The Huskies would like to add another safety to their 2024 class (they will lose both Asa Turner and Dom Hampton to graduation), and Lair would be a perfect pairing with current Husky commit Payton Waters who is more of a roaming safety out on the field. Getting the last visit is pretty big for the Huskies and it sounds like a commitment could come at any time from Lair after he wraps up his visit this weekend.

#39 ranked safety 2024 Fort Bend Marshall Joshua Lair was solid last Friday. Was all over the field was slims in coverage and run support



Lair will be announcing his commitment on September 24th with Baylor, Texas, & Washington as the finalist. pic.twitter.com/jKVWa3Pbrv — Tre_LandoTFL (@Tre_LandoTFL) September 7, 2023

In the 2025 class the Huskies had some out of state visitors with the headliner probably being recently offered linebacker Mason Posa from La Cueva HS, NM. Currently unranked, Posa has seen his recruitment blow up and has received offers from Utah, TCU, Texas Tech, and Duke. Locally the Huskies had some of their top targets at the game including 4 star linebacker Zaydrius Rainey-Sale from Bethel HS, WA (who holds offers from Miami, Florida State, Oregon, and UW). Also at the game were 3 star tight end Noah Flores from Graham-Kapowsin HS, WA (who also holds a Husky offer), and 3 star defensive back D’Aryhian Clemons from Spanaway Lake HS, WA. The Huskies are ramping up their in-state recruiting in the 2025 class, which has 6 in-state players with a Husky offer already. I would expect the Huskies to gradually ramp up in-state recruiting over the next couple of classes (the 2025 class isn’t as deep as the 2024 class, but it does have some good top end talent).

