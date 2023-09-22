How to Watch: Cal and Washington, time, channel, streaming

We just finished a week three that was positively a beatdown. Now for Washington's greatest challenge yet: a historically cursed Cal matchup. Yeah, you might think “Oh it's Cal, we're better than them,” and you'd be right, but Cal is cursed regardless. Plus it's a night game. Plus it's bad weather in the forecast. That's cursed. Let's do this.

Cal's smacked down North Texas, escaped against Idaho, and narrowly lost to Auburn, so do with that what you will.

Here’s how to watch, including betting lines because that’s how the world works now. Wayne Gretzky and Jamie Foxx are personally invested in you doing this, for some reason (?). Meanwhile, I will not be partaking because I make what I’m legally obligated to refer to as “simply different but neither better nor worse” decisions.

Rankings from the AP Poll:

#8 Washington vs Cal

Date: Saturday, September 23rd

Time: 7:30 PM

Radio: 93.3 KJR FM

TV: ESPN

Streaming: https://www.espn.com/watch/player/_/id/01f87c48-13d2-4d0a-9fc9-c28fe66cf588

Betting line: Washington -20, O/U 57. Expected score Washington 38 — 18 Cal.

*Note from Gabey: please don’t throw away your kids’ education on gambling and if that means not gambling then maybe that would be a really great call and actually an even better call than [rest of sentence redacted by the betting site overlords].