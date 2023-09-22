Friday Dots: Rome (with friends) Wasn’t Built In a Day

Football Dots
- Christian Caple examines how Washington managed to construct a death star of an offense from the Petersen era through to DeBoer and Grubb.
- Mike Vorel wrote about Zion Tupoula-Fetui who had 2 sacks last weekend (and should’ve had a forced fumble) and was particularly good at reading MSU’s snap count.
- He also has his prediction for tomorrow’s game and more.
If you thought Zion Tupuola-Fetui was getting off the line fast against Michigan State, there might be a reason for that: https://t.co/IkOSDQBKnj pic.twitter.com/tP07YHa9Tt— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) September 21, 2023
Top 5 HEISMAN Front Runners— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 21, 2023
1-@themikepenix -@UW_Football
2-@ShedeurSanders -@CUBuffsFootball
3-@CALEBcsw -@uscfb
4-@sam_hartman10 -@NDFootball
5- @RomeOdunze -@UW_Football pic.twitter.com/r3hN6RFKtN
Loving what I've seen from #Washington WR Rome Odunze on film this year. Good size/speed athlete. Consistently makes full-extension grabs look routine.— Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) September 20, 2023
90.9% (20 of 22) of his catches in 2023 have gone for a TD/1st down
Odunze is in the WR2 conversation. pic.twitter.com/8HqQeBmx8n
Week 4 Husky Legend: Dana Hall pic.twitter.com/zwJBI9D2Z1— Washington Football (@UW_Football) September 21, 2023
Washington Athletics Dots
- Husky Volleyball got off to a rough start to Pac-12 play getting swept on the road at a really good Cougars team. UW continues their trend of slow starts to sets and then being forced to try to rally back late.
Round 1 of the #BoeingAppleCup goes to the home team.— Washington Volleyball (@UWVolleyball) September 22, 2023
Dawgs will head to Tempe looking for a Pac-12 win on Sunday!#PointHuskies pic.twitter.com/Evb32x8aZf
- It was also a bad night for UW men's soccer as they dropped a crosstown game versus Seattle U 3-2. The Redhawks clinched with a goal in the 85th minute after UW had twice come back to tie the game.
Final from Championship Field pic.twitter.com/r33O4ZkB13— Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) September 22, 2023
Loading comments...