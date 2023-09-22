 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Dots: Rome (with friends) Wasn’t Built In a Day

Tomorrow is the Pac-12 Opener for UW Football and a rough night for volleyball and soccer

By Max Vrooman
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 09 Tulsa at Washington Photo by Jesse Beals/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Football Dots

Washington Athletics Dots

  • Husky Volleyball got off to a rough start to Pac-12 play getting swept on the road at a really good Cougars team. UW continues their trend of slow starts to sets and then being forced to try to rally back late.
  • It was also a bad night for UW men's soccer as they dropped a crosstown game versus Seattle U 3-2. The Redhawks clinched with a goal in the 85th minute after UW had twice come back to tie the game.

