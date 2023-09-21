Thursday Dots: Dawgs Riding High but Beware the Bears

What I feel, I can’t say

The way the offense has played this year, there is very little thought given to offensive talent that got away. Nonetheless, Mike Vorel profiles Taj Davis, who left UW for Cal prior to the season. In darker offensive times, Davis looked like one of the few bright spots with the combination of size, athleticism, and technical ability to make the QB’s job easier. As it has turned out, the Dawgs have an embarrassment of riches in this department these days, so Davis might have slid to 5th or 6th on the depth chart. Davis has 8 catches for 81 yards through three games, so he will continue to strive for that bigger role.

I don’t know what to think of Christian Caple’s friendly association with known Duck apologist Tyson Alger. For better or worse, Caple and Alger posted a home-and-home piece today with a discussion of the great starts for each team, and the conference as a whole. They discuss Colorado, the path to an undefeated showdown, and just how well things have gone since the last time they talked ball.

Over at 247, Blake Brockermeyer ranks the top 10 pass-catchers in a receiver-rich Pac-12. It’s no surprise that Rome Odunze comes in at the top of the list, nor that there are three Dawgs in the top eight. I was also pleasantly surprised to see the astounding Tetairoa McMillan getting his deserved credit near the top of the chart.

For those looking for a local Dawgs fix, the Huskies will play Seattle U. in men’s soccer on Thursday night. The series, known as the Fewing Cup, will see the #7 Huskies play at 4-2-2 Seattle U.

It’s not every day that WSU gets to #7 in the country in... anything. So it’s noteworthy that the Cougars have ascended to those heights in volleyball prior to the upcoming matchup with UW. The Seattle Times takes a deeper look at UW volleyball’s rebuilding project and the early returns. For more UW volleyball coverage, make sure to keep up with UWDP’s own Iyo Stephensberry’s work.

No new All We Hear Is Purple this week due to scheduling issues for your intrepid reporters. We will be back next week. In the meantime, remember to subscribe so you get the latest episode magically teleported onto your device.

My AGG ratings after week 3.

These have no starting rating just grade the yards and points and opponent rating.

1 Washington 125.6

2 Oklahoma 125.2

3 Florida St 121.1

4 Oregon 120.5

5 LSU 120.4

6 Penn St 119.6

7 Notre Dame 118.8

8 USC 118.5

9 Texas 117.9

10 Ohio St 117.3 pic.twitter.com/Snx5JdTIDb — Phil Steele (@philsteele042) September 20, 2023

Husky Nation , we need to sell out our football game sat evening vs Cal.. this team deserves every seat full for the rest of the season . @UW_Football #BOWDOWN#PurpleRain — Will Conroy (@CHILLCONROY) September 21, 2023

Most yards gained against a Power 5 defense in 2023:



1. UW at Michigan State (713)

2. USC vs Stanford (573) — Tony Castricone (@Castricone) September 20, 2023

You may have already watched it, but this might be the best work yet from one of the great minds of our generation, UWAnimal: