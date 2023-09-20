Wednesday Dots: Close Cal

Overconfidence is the most dangerous form of carelessness. Star Wars - The Clone Wars Season 2 Episode 2
Football Dots
I doubt that the Huskies are overconfident after beating Michigan State last weekend, but I think that the Huskies only need to look at the film from last year’s Cal game to avoid overconfidence. Oh, and look at what has happened the last four times the teams have met...
The last four games between UW and Cal have been decided by a touchdown or less.— Tony Castricone (@Castricone) September 18, 2023
2022: UW 28, at Cal 21
2021: at UW 31, Cal 24 (OT)
2019: Cal 20, at UW 19
2018: at Cal 12, UW 10
Dawgs haven't scored more than 28 points in regulation against a Wilcox defense since 2017.
- Mike Vorel has an article about UW’s performance-specifically Michael Penix Jr.’s performance-from last weekend’s game.
Two days before he helped broadcast UW's 41-7 win at MSU, @CSimmsQB said “I’m really very impressed with [Michael Penix Jr.], and honestly, I don’t even think he’s played his best football in these first two games of the year.”— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) September 19, 2023
- UW is highlighting the Husky Defense in this video.
Dawg D means Business #USvsUS— Washington Football (@UW_Football) September 19, 2023
- Michael Penix Jr. has the second-best Heisman odds on this list.
Week 4 College Football Heisman Odds via @BetMGM— On3 (@On3sports) September 19, 2023
- Michael Penix Jr.’s Heisman odds probably have something to do with how well UW’s passing offense has been this season (you think?) as this illustrates.
Washington Passing Offense— Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) September 19, 2023
#1 Passing Yards/Game (493)
#1 Passing Yards/Attempt (12.2)
#1 Most 10-Yard Passes (55)
#1 Most 20-Yard Passes (28)
#1 Most 30-Yard Passes (18)
- And the pass defense has looked good so far, too. We’ll have to see how long this continues considering some of the QB’s that UW will be facing in October and November.
Top Passing Defenses - Opponent QB Rating— Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) September 19, 2023
- Power 5, Through Week 3
1 Notre Dame
2 Clemson
3 Georgia
4 Iowa State
5 Washington
6 Ohio State
7 Auburn
8 UCF
9 Penn State
10 Rutgers
11 Duke
12 Michigan
13 UCLA
14 Iowa
15 Syracuse
- Tony Castricone highlights ZTF’s career sacks.
Career sacks for @ztupufet (14.5)— Tony Castricone (@Castricone) September 19, 2023
2020
Oregon St (2.0)
Arizona (2.0)
Utah (3.0)
2021
at Arizona (1.0)
2022
Stanford (1.5)
Arizona (1.0)
at Cal (1.0)
at WSU (1.0)
2023
at Michigan St (2.0) pic.twitter.com/ajE5f28inn
UW Athletics Dots
- UW Volleyball starts Pac-12 play on Thursday in Pullman.
Pac-12 Starts With Boeing Apple Cup Series In Pullman— Washington Volleyball (@UWVolleyball) September 19, 2023
Preview: https://t.co/crElBACnBW#PointHuskies // #BoeingAppleCup pic.twitter.com/9UwnT8Y1p4
- The Men’s soccer team is also playing on Thursday.
Playing for something special on Thursday— Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) September 19, 2023
Fewing Cup
at Seattle U
️ Championship Field
⏰ 7 p.m.
ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/5wspkVmUYU
