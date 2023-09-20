 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Dots: Close Cal

UW and Cal have had some close games over the last four years. And volleyball and men’s soccer have matches coming up.

By UWdadVanc
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 22 Washington at Cal Photo by Douglas Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Overconfidence is the most dangerous form of carelessness. Star Wars - The Clone Wars Season 2 Episode 2

Football Dots

I doubt that the Huskies are overconfident after beating Michigan State last weekend, but I think that the Huskies only need to look at the film from last year’s Cal game to avoid overconfidence. Oh, and look at what has happened the last four times the teams have met...

  • UW is highlighting the Husky Defense in this video.
  • Michael Penix Jr. has the second-best Heisman odds on this list.
  • Michael Penix Jr.’s Heisman odds probably have something to do with how well UW’s passing offense has been this season (you think?) as this illustrates.
  • And the pass defense has looked good so far, too. We’ll have to see how long this continues considering some of the QB’s that UW will be facing in October and November.
  • Tony Castricone highlights ZTF’s career sacks.

UW Athletics Dots

  • UW Volleyball starts Pac-12 play on Thursday in Pullman.
  • The Men’s soccer team is also playing on Thursday.

