Wednesday Dots: Close Cal

I doubt that the Huskies are overconfident after beating Michigan State last weekend, but I think that the Huskies only need to look at the film from last year’s Cal game to avoid overconfidence. Oh, and look at what has happened the last four times the teams have met...

The last four games between UW and Cal have been decided by a touchdown or less.



2022: UW 28, at Cal 21

2021: at UW 31, Cal 24 (OT)

2019: Cal 20, at UW 19

2018: at Cal 12, UW 10



Dawgs haven't scored more than 28 points in regulation against a Wilcox defense since 2017. — Tony Castricone (@Castricone) September 18, 2023

Mike Vorel has an article about UW’s performance-specifically Michael Penix Jr.’s performance-from last weekend’s game.

Two days before he helped broadcast UW's 41-7 win at MSU, @CSimmsQB said “I’m really very impressed with [Michael Penix Jr.], and honestly, I don’t even think he’s played his best football in these first two games of the year.”



Little did he know: https://t.co/6rkhcVLYQj — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) September 19, 2023

UW is highlighting the Husky Defense in this video.

Michael Penix Jr. has the second-best Heisman odds on this list.

Week 4 College Football Heisman Odds via @BetMGM



Who would you take to win this early? https://t.co/aJpAWZrKGh pic.twitter.com/yzyO0eK1Pg — On3 (@On3sports) September 19, 2023

Michael Penix Jr.’s Heisman odds probably have something to do with how well UW’s passing offense has been this season (you think?) as this illustrates.

Washington Passing Offense



#1 Passing Yards/Game (493)

#1 Passing Yards/Attempt (12.2)

#1 Most 10-Yard Passes (55)

#1 Most 20-Yard Passes (28)

#1 Most 30-Yard Passes (18) — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) September 19, 2023

And the pass defense has looked good so far, too. We’ll have to see how long this continues considering some of the QB’s that UW will be facing in October and November.

Top Passing Defenses - Opponent QB Rating

- Power 5, Through Week 3



1 Notre Dame

2 Clemson

3 Georgia

4 Iowa State

5 Washington

6 Ohio State

7 Auburn

8 UCF

9 Penn State

10 Rutgers

11 Duke

12 Michigan

13 UCLA

14 Iowa

15 Syracuse — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) September 19, 2023

Tony Castricone highlights ZTF’s career sacks.

Career sacks for @ztupufet (14.5)

---

2020

Oregon St (2.0)

Arizona (2.0)

Utah (3.0)



2021

at Arizona (1.0)



2022

Stanford (1.5)

Arizona (1.0)

at Cal (1.0)

at WSU (1.0)



2023

at Michigan St (2.0) pic.twitter.com/ajE5f28inn — Tony Castricone (@Castricone) September 19, 2023

