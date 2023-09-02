The Huskies Outlast The Broncos

Where does this recap begin? The final score is reflective of a very talented team — rather offense, and there are still some quirks to work out before the first ranked opponent when Oregon comes this October. But my goodness, this game was electric and the crowd showed up better than usual for a school a month from starting classes.

The game started with a phenomenal kick return up the left side of the field to the opposing 49-yard line. With emotions running high the team then clucked out two negative plays that resulted in the first punt of the game. This was a clear distinction from last season where it took the team several games to miss scoring a touchdown on the opening drive.

What happened next? The Huskies went three-and-out the next possession and the Broncos were actually the first to score. The defense started out stuffing BSU and showing a strong front seven. But the secondary proceeded to remind us why we were so nervous this year giving up a touchdown off short, cute screen plays that devastated us.

So this is where things get interesting because the story changes slightly. The Washington Huskies opened up their offense. They played too conservatively with short runs and gentle passes that wasted two possessions. Then, Penix dishes left and right and all of a sudden the score is now 7-6 with the first winding down.

Still closer than what we would’ve liked, things shake a bit more as Boise State, pinned in their own endzone, attempted to throw away a ball with no receiver in the area. The referees huddled and decided on what should have stayed as an intentional grounding from the back endzone — which means safety. However, their justification for it was that the ball didn’t cross the line of scrimmage and when the group got back together, they decided to overturn the penalty.

Regardless of the fact the referees threw in a random penalty overturned which almost never happens, the Huskies dominated from there. Penix finished the day with 450 yards behind only Shedeur Sanders at Colorado for most passing yards in the team’s opening week. The Heisman favorite finished the day with five passing touchdowns another sharp break from last year, a team that seems to want to try to propel Penix forward in the race.

Rome Odunze was the best receiver with 132 yards on 7 receptions (18.9 yards a catch) and a touchdown to try to best his 1,000 yard performance from last year. Ja’lynn Polk had himself a night of 101 receiving yards while Jalen McMillan tries to outdo last year. His 95 yards puts him on pace to barely squeak 1,000 yards.

On the defensive side one sack from Ulofoshio doesn’t do this defensive line justice as he and Trice led a powerful pass rush charge. The secondary was made to look better and although they gelled nicely at the end of the game, the Broncos’ QB 19/39 completion was more a showing on his inaccuracy.

Here’s to the end of week one for the Huskies! 56-19 is the final score and golly the Dawgs seemed relentless up until the final few minutes. Jamming this down their throats, the statement has been made.

Next week, the Washington Huskies will host a Tulsa team that should be a few steps easier. Until then, lets rock and roll because Washington sports is back!