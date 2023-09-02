Husky Volleyball Downs LBSU

Uh-oh, is the reaction the rest of the PAC-12 must be having. Week one saw the Huskies narrowly losing to UTEP, an early blemish on their record. However, the team is now back to doing what it does best: winning. They just demonstrated that against a talented Long Beach squad, which had previously defeated Texas in four sets.

It wasn’t always a smooth ride, as the Huskies seem to enjoy making their fans worry (a lighthearted observation). They lost the first set in the most uninspiring way, with a score of 25-20. This meant the Huskies needed to win three of the next four sets, and they managed to do it in three.

Taking control of the game, the Huskies secured four match points to lead 24-20 in what would ultimately be the final set. If it weren’t for five consecutive points by Long Beach, the set would’ve been over. However, trailing 25-24, the Huskies found a way to win and never looked back.

With superior hitting, the Huskies achieved a .201 average and, as in every other match this season, out-aced their opponent. Endsley was perhaps the most impactful player, powerfully recording 18 kills.

Now, let’s examine the early sets.

FIRST

The Huskies hit South of .065 in total while Long Beach saw their best at .205. Long Beach scored the first points before the Huskies had it tied up following a Pertovsky ace. That didn’t last long however as Long Beach scored again requiring a second ace. Now with the Huskies up 5-4, they looked to set the field going forward as they scored the extra point. Long Beach had other plans bringing the score to 13-12 UW. Going back and forth, it wasn’t until a Husky timeout with them down 17-19 saw the score being lost. In a blink of an eye it became 19-24 and not even a kill from Endsley could save this one.

SECOND AND THIRD

Early on the Huskies found themselves up 4-2 then 6-2 after an amazing few serves from one of our most experienced players, Pertovsky. Endlsey had some kills (anyone see that coming?) while Pertovsky continued setting the pace on the court. It’s remarkable how quickly this match seemed to be lost as the Dawgs rolled into a 25-19 victory. In the third set, we saw a 25-17 victory with this one closer for too much of it. They hit .300 once again causing mayhem when the score was tight at a 15-14 mark. What happened? The Huskies shut down Long Beach with block after block and a Pertovsky kill.

I’ve made up my mind. I was disappointed after the UTEP lost, but not anymore. This team is scary.

And a side note: should UW volleyball schedule a game in the football stadium?