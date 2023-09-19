Tuesday Dots: Ride The Lightning

Football Dots
- Christian Caple discusses the brutal side of football (injuries) and other notes from the Monday Coaches Presser.
- Dawgman has everything Coach Deboer said during Monday’s Press Conference. You can also watch the Press Conference here.
- Mike Vorel shares his notebook as well and looks into the non-reviewed fumble that had many mystified in real-time.
UW sixth-year center Matteo Mele and sophomore cornerback Davon Banks are out for the season because of upper-body injuries, coach Kalen DeBoer announced Monday. https://t.co/Ntjh45P5ke— The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) September 18, 2023
- Joel Klatt has two words to describe UW Football.... “Freaking Good.”
"Washington is freaking good...If there's one team in the country that we're under appreciating it's absolutely Washington" @JoelKlatt doesn't want anyone sleeping on @UW_Football pic.twitter.com/nj2Brfu8Sj— The Joel Klatt Show: A CFB Pod (@JoelKlattShow) September 18, 2023
- Depth Chart this Saturday for the Washington Huskies.
The @UW_Football Depth Chart is out for this weekend's game versus California. @Dawgman247 pic.twitter.com/9uRC5UPaIT— Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) September 19, 2023
- In case you missed the game, here are some chilling highlights.
Give them nothing but take from them everything. #USvsUS pic.twitter.com/WLDNaDTLWm— Washington Football (@UW_Football) September 18, 2023
- And another 7 pm game.....
Kickoff times & TV selections for week 5 ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/n6MXPIQXzB— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) September 18, 2023
- This could be pretty cool to check out Saturday, get there early!
Husky fans: This is the first game featuring LED light patterns and synchronization! Spread the word about getting in the gates EARLY to catch the intro video and team walk. All scoring plays, as well as other pointed timeout moments will feature enhanced lighting. https://t.co/LmrPgAgn3r— Josh Remington (@JRem_UW) September 18, 2023
- Dawgs of the Week.
☔️ Pac 12 Dawgs of the Week:— Washington Football (@UW_Football) September 18, 2023
9️⃣ Michael Penix Jr - Offense Player of the Week
4️⃣ Zion Tupuola Fetui - Defensive Lineman of the Week
7️⃣2️⃣ Parker Brailsford - Freshman of the Week#USvsUS | @themikepenix @ztupufet @parkerb_79 pic.twitter.com/N8plAhtSic
- The Huskies hope to “Ride the Lightning” against Cal this week and we’ll see “For Whom the Bell Tolls” (Go Metallica!)
Week 4 … Back at Home ⚡️☔️#USvsUS #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/4qNDmNCcJU— Washington Football (@UW_Football) September 19, 2023
Washington Athletics Dots
- Michael Penix Jr. makes a Cameo appearance for the Men’s Ice Hockey Team.
Heisman level lineup read #huskyhockey pic.twitter.com/uHGWB495K7— Washington Men’s Ice Hockey (@uw_icehockey) September 17, 2023
- ICYMI on Friday, meet Paul Mulcahy, the newest 6’7 Point Guard from Bayonne, New Jersey.
: @paulmulcahy_— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) September 15, 2023
6’7”
Guard
Bayonne, New Jersey#TougherTogether x #Devoted pic.twitter.com/uU4QZqrUNk
- Taehoon Song had quite the day at the Husky Invitational and currently sits in first place.
6️⃣3️⃣— Washington Men's Golf (@UW_MGolf) September 18, 2023
Have a day Tae! pic.twitter.com/1axTVS1dvL
Loading comments...