Tuesday Dots: Ride The Lightning

The Huskies are riding a wave and the National Media is starting to take more notice.

By Tom_Adamski
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 16 Washington at Michigan State Photo by Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Football Dots

  • Mike Vorel shares his notebook as well and looks into the non-reviewed fumble that had many mystified in real-time.

  • Joel Klatt has two words to describe UW Football.... “Freaking Good.”

  • In case you missed the game, here are some chilling highlights.

  • And another 7 pm game.....

  • This could be pretty cool to check out Saturday, get there early!
  • Dawgs of the Week.

  • The Huskies hope to “Ride the Lightning” against Cal this week and we’ll see “For Whom the Bell Tolls” (Go Metallica!)

Washington Athletics Dots

  • Michael Penix Jr. makes a Cameo appearance for the Men’s Ice Hockey Team.

  • ICYMI on Friday, meet Paul Mulcahy, the newest 6’7 Point Guard from Bayonne, New Jersey.

  • Taehoon Song had quite the day at the Husky Invitational and currently sits in first place.

