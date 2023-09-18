 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Monday Dots: An Irresistible Force

UW Football continues ascent with explosive road win

By CollinOM
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 16 Washington at Michigan State
Washington Huskies wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk (2)
Photo by Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Happy Monday Dawg fans, and welcome to today’s Dots.

I don’t know what more superlatives I can add to the chatter surrounding the resounding win over the Spartans, but we may be witnessing this Husky team moving into an altogether higher gear, in this second year of DeBoer, Penix, and company.

Husky receivers alternated between catching balls in acres of space and when covered, high-pointing balls with acrobatic moves and velcro hands. The 3-headed Cerberus of Odunze/Polk/McMillan went for 180/118/96 yards - similar to weeks 1 and 2.

Michael Penix, Jr had 375 yards + 4 TDs before halftime. Tybo Rogers played much of the 2nd half, had 15 carries for 74 yards, and looked somewhat Gaskin-esque IMO. Dillon Johnson and Richard Newton combined for 12 for 100 (great to see Newton ripping again). The defense stopped the run, and the secondary - again looking much improved from last year - is starting to look like a strength.

Do UW’s DB’s have more INTs than all of last year? Help me out I don’t have the numbers in front of me... Has Jack Westover entered into Husky lore with the unique role he plays? I say Yes.

In fairness the Spartan program is in such a state right now, it’s hard to know how much the Tucker mess has taken the wind out of their sails. They did not look competitive on either side of the ball; their starting QB played poorly and MSU looked soundly beaten up and down by the U of W.

Regardless, in his first 16 games Kalen DeBoer has won more out-of-conference games against P5 teams away from Husky Stadium (2 - Texas, Michigan State) as Chris Petersen did in his entire six years (1 - Rutgers).

Go Dawgs!!

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...