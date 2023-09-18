Monday Dots: An Irresistible Force

Happy Monday Dawg fans, and welcome to today’s Dots.

I don’t know what more superlatives I can add to the chatter surrounding the resounding win over the Spartans, but we may be witnessing this Husky team moving into an altogether higher gear, in this second year of DeBoer, Penix, and company.

Husky receivers alternated between catching balls in acres of space and when covered, high-pointing balls with acrobatic moves and velcro hands. The 3-headed Cerberus of Odunze/Polk/McMillan went for 180/118/96 yards - similar to weeks 1 and 2.

Michael Penix, Jr had 375 yards + 4 TDs before halftime. Tybo Rogers played much of the 2nd half, had 15 carries for 74 yards, and looked somewhat Gaskin-esque IMO. Dillon Johnson and Richard Newton combined for 12 for 100 (great to see Newton ripping again). The defense stopped the run, and the secondary - again looking much improved from last year - is starting to look like a strength.

Do UW’s DB’s have more INTs than all of last year? Help me out I don’t have the numbers in front of me... Has Jack Westover entered into Husky lore with the unique role he plays? I say Yes.

In fairness the Spartan program is in such a state right now, it’s hard to know how much the Tucker mess has taken the wind out of their sails. They did not look competitive on either side of the ball; their starting QB played poorly and MSU looked soundly beaten up and down by the U of W.

Regardless, in his first 16 games Kalen DeBoer has won more out-of-conference games against P5 teams away from Husky Stadium (2 - Texas, Michigan State) as Chris Petersen did in his entire six years (1 - Rutgers).

UW's 713 yards of total offense are second-most in Husky history, behind only 734 vs. San Jose State in 1996 (the game in which Corey Dillon rushed for 222 in the 1st quarter). It's also the most total offense ever vs. an MSU team. The previous high was 666, by Nebraska in 1995. — Husky Football News (@HuskyFBNews) September 17, 2023

There are 39 unbeatens left three weeks into the college football season. I did what I do: I ranked them. Went with heart over head at No. 1, too.https://t.co/tnhp1G0tGX — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) September 18, 2023

A late goal from sophomore midfielder Tatum Thomason secured the victory for @UW_WSoccer over Air Force, extending its unbeaten streak to five | via @loganredingerr https://t.co/xjYAYAeTYG — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) September 18, 2023

RECAP | Huskies shutout Cal to earn first Pac-12 win of the season



>> https://t.co/dCMMqOFiH2#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/iOr7SvIEBR — Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) September 17, 2023

These Dawgs were on their game at Sahalee pic.twitter.com/9EPNQp4JGE — Washington Men's Golf (@UW_MGolf) September 16, 2023

Go Dawgs!!