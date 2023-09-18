Pro Dawgs Report: Week 2

It’s Week 2 of the NFL season and a lot of the former Huskies showed up and delivered some huge performances for their NFL teams! Let’s get to the breakdown.

The early games were full of some exciting action for the Pro Dawgs! For the Seahawks, Will Dissly recorded 3 catches for 35 yards as Seattle got the victory in overtime, 37-31. In the Bills 38-10 victory over the Raiders, Taylor Rapp recorded one tackle for Buffalo, while Marcus Peters recorded 3 tackles, 2 of them solo, for Las Vegas.

Special props go to Tampa, as their Three Dawg Night defensive front was outstanding against the Bears! Joe Tryon-Shoyinka recorded 4 tackles, and 2 sacks, while Vita Vea joined in with 1.5 sacks and 3 total tackles. Greg Gaines joined in on the fun as well, recording 2 tackles with one of them being solo. Cade Otton was a solid contributor, hauling in 6 passes for 41 yards, as the Bucs got the win 27-17 against the Bears.

The story of the 1 PM games was definitely Rams rookie wideout Puka Nacua. He’s looking like one of the best receivers in the game at this early stage! He hauled in a single game rookie record 15 catches for 147 yards in a 30-23 loss to the 49ers. In his 2 games for Los Angeles, he’s recorded 25 catches for 266 yards on 35 targets, truly replacing Cooper Kupp’s volume as Kupp recovers from injury, and setting a rookie record for receptions over his first two games. He only trails the great Anquan Boldin for yards over that same span (266 for Nacua, 279 for Boldin in 2003). Whether or not that production is sustainable remains to be seen, but at least for right now, he remains a high value fantasy football pickup (at least based off of his stats over 2 games).

Budda Baker sat out for the Cardinals this week, as he deals with a hamstring issue and his teammate, former Dawg Ezekiel Turner, recorded 1 tackle as the Giants came back to beat the Cards 31-28. On Sunday night, Salvon Ahmed and the Dolphins took on the Patriots and Myles Bryant. Ahmed had 3 carries for 13 yards and 3 receptions for 28 yards, while Bryant had six tackles (two for loss) and a pass deflection as the Dolphins won in a close contest 24-21.

There is still one more Pro Dawg left to play in week 2 as Shaq Thompson and the Carolina Panthers take on the New Orleans Saints in the first game of a Monday Night doubleheader.