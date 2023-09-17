Recruiting Roundup: Recruiting Updates On A Couple Of Husky Recruiting Targets

Happy Sunday Husky fans. I hope you all have had a good weekend so far and you were able to enjoy the team put together their best game so far this season. Recruiting has been somewhat slow, over the last couple of months, with 14 commits in the class and only a few spots left the Husky staff is being very selective in who they target for the remaining HS spots (they are expected to target a large number of transfers to help fill the void of some departing players). Here are some updates on a current commit and a couple targets in the 2024 class:

4 star defensive lineman Dominic Kirks from Riverside HS, Ohio, who is a current Husky commit has been getting a lot more attention from B1G programs after a strong senior season. This weekend he visited Michigan State unofficially for their game against UW. I honestly don’t think Kirks will flip to Michigan state, with the current state of their head coach situation, but his recruitment is worth monitoring. Kirks was a big get for UW, and it sounds like Ohio State has been sniffing around as well. If Ohio State offers I would worry about Kirks recruitment (they are the in-state program, his favorite school growing up...etc.). I am not trying to set off any panic alarms but I wanted to pass along an update on his recruitment.

As I mentioned last week 3 star safety Joshua Lair from Fort Bend Marshall HS, TX has set his official visit for next weekends game against Cal. The Huskies were one of the first offers for Lair, and have been heavily recruiting him for a while. Rated as the 38th best safety in the country by 247sports, Lair is a physical player who would be an excellent safety in the Husky defense (not only helping in run support but helping on the back end with his physicality). So far he has visited LSU, Texas, and Baylor but UW is hanging around and has the chance to impress him on his official visit. The Huskies only have 2 defensive backs in the 2024 class so far (Elias Johnson, and Payton Waters), and with the graduation of Asa Turner and Dom Hampton they are trying to add another safety to the 2024 class. We should have a better gauge of his recruitment after he visits next weekend, but if I had to guess his recruitment is probably down to Texas and UW (with the edge to Texas right now due to their location and the fact that he has officially visited them already).

Finally the biggest fish left on the board in the 2024 class, 4 star defensive tackle Jericho Johnson from Armijo HS, CA is working on setting up official visits to Oregon, USC, and Utah (3 of the 4 schools in his top 4, which also includes UW). UW hosted Johnson in June for an official visit, and they would love to get him back on campus prior to him announcing his commitment (it sounds like it’s going to be in November or December). Rated as the 109th best player in the class, and the 18th best defensive lineman in the country, Johnson is an important recruit for the Huskies. Not only would they like to add more talent along the defensive line, but the addition of Johnson would show that the Husky staff can win a major recruiting battle against the best of the best in the country. We will continue to monitor Johnson’s recruitment and keep everyone updated on this space.

That is all for now and as always follow me @asieverkropp.