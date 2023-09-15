 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Dots: The Once and Future Opponent

UW Football takes on Michigan State a year before becoming conference mates while Volleyball squeaks out a win and Men’s Soccer scores an impressive draw

By Max Vrooman
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 17 Michigan State at Washington Photo by Jacob Snow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Football Dots

It has been a busy last few days here at the Dawg Pound so in case you missed any of it:

  • Basketball Dots
  • The Huskies released their complete list of conference dates and pairings and Washington won’t host Arizona while missing the road trip to USC. Those are the consensus top-two teams in the conference this season meaning the Pac-12 schedule can’t get much easier.

Washington Athletics Dots

  • UW Volleyball got a close 5 set win at Cal Poly last night to extend their win streak to 8 matches. The Dawgs got off to a terrible start and collapsed at the end of set 4 but managed to rally in the 5th and final set in part due to the stellar play of freshman Kiersty Barton who put up historic numbers.
  • Washington finishes out non-conference play this weekend with a game this afternoon at 3p against Pepperdine and tomorrow at 10:30a versus Saint Mary’s. Neither of those games are expected to be live streamed.
  • Men’s Soccer came away with a 1-1 draw on the road at #1 Stanford after a potential game-winning shot in the 81st minute hit off the top of the crossbar.

