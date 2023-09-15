Friday Dots: The Once and Future Opponent

Football Dots
- Mike Vorel empties his notebook ahead of tomorrow’s Michigan State game including some talk of the Parker Brothers’ return to their home state.
- Christian Caple made his picks for all of the Pac-12 games this week coming off a week where he went 8-2 against the spread.
- Bill Connelly includes UW/MSU in his Week 3 preview and notes that the biggest key to the game will be Washington’s offensive line against what has been one of the best pass rushes in the country through 2 games (versus weak competition)
- Our Michigan State sister site has their preview of the Huskies.
*******
It has been a busy last few days here at the Dawg Pound so in case you missed any of it:
- Pac-12 Rankings and Projections After Week 2
- Opponent Offense Preview
- Opponent Defense Preview
- Opponent Q&A
- Three Keys to the Game
- Penix’s Heisman Bid Update
- Picking the Pac
- All We Hear is Purple Podcast
- Basketball Dots
- The Huskies released their complete list of conference dates and pairings and Washington won’t host Arizona while missing the road trip to USC. Those are the consensus top-two teams in the conference this season meaning the Pac-12 schedule can’t get much easier.
️ @pac12 schedule release— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) September 14, 2023
Weekly pairings for the 2023-24 season are here! #TougherTogether x #Devoted pic.twitter.com/LfQLf9gw9q
Washington Athletics Dots
- UW Volleyball got a close 5 set win at Cal Poly last night to extend their win streak to 8 matches. The Dawgs got off to a terrible start and collapsed at the end of set 4 but managed to rally in the 5th and final set in part due to the stellar play of freshman Kiersty Barton who put up historic numbers.
- Washington finishes out non-conference play this weekend with a game this afternoon at 3p against Pepperdine and tomorrow at 10:30a versus Saint Mary’s. Neither of those games are expected to be live streamed.
The Dawgs fight off the Mustangs in five for the second year in a row, for their 8th win in a row!— Washington Volleyball (@UWVolleyball) September 15, 2023
Kiersty Barton 26 kills hitting .436
Madi Endsley puts away 17
Molly Wilson career-highs 47 assists and a huge 23 digs!#PointHuskies pic.twitter.com/nPm6eycGgy
- Men’s Soccer came away with a 1-1 draw on the road at #1 Stanford after a potential game-winning shot in the 81st minute hit off the top of the crossbar.
So close— Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) September 15, 2023
UW 1, STAN 1
Pac-12 Network
https://t.co/tDX00O0gki pic.twitter.com/Z45zANdMBH
Loading comments...