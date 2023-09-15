Washington vs Michigan State: How To Watch, Streaming, Radio

Weeks one and two are done after a second game that was equal parts scripted beatdown and sloppily unsatisfying. On to week three, where we'll see Washington's first power five opponent of the year: The. Michigan State Spartans.

MSU's won their first two games against Central Michigan and FCS Richmond so this is also their first test of the season.

Here’s how to watch, including betting lines because that’s how the world works now. Wayne Gretzky and Jamie Foxx are personally invested in you doing this, for some reason (?). Meanwhile, I will not be partaking because I make what I’m legally obligated to refer to as “simply different but neither better nor worse” decisions.

All betting lines are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rankings from the AP Poll:

#8 Washington vs Michigan State

Date: Saturday, September 16th

Time: 2:00 PM

Radio: 93.3 KJR FM

TV: Nope! Not today! Ha ha isn’t the modern media landscape super great!

Streaming: https://www.peacocktv.com/sports, and students with a .edu email can get it for $2 a month.

Betting line: Washington -16, O/U 56. Expected score Washington 36 — 20 Michigan State

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

*Note from Gabey: Seriously please don't throw away your kids’ education on gambling and if that means not gambling then maybe that would be a really great call and actually an even better call than [rest of sentence redacted by the betting site overlords].