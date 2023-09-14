All We Hear Is Purple: Pending Pettis Pandemic Podcast Plan

Hello, and welcome.

On this week’s edition of All We Hear Is Purple, Gabey and Andrew break down the Tulsa game. More accurately, they try to think of the things they will remember about the Tulsa game when it inevitably fades into the either. The conversation shifts into a discussion of the season to date and which players have surpassed or missed on expectations.

Gabey and Andrew also preview the Michigan State game, trying to account for Mel Tucker’s monumental (alleged?) stupidity. What will it look like when the Dawgs face an opponent with somewhat equal talent? Listen and find out.

