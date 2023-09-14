 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

All We Hear Is Purple: Pending Pettis Pandemic Podcast Plan

Gabey and Andrew catch up on the season to date

By andrewberg7, Gabey Lucas, and CollinOM
/ new
NCAA Football: Tulsa at Washington Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Hello, and welcome.

On this week’s edition of All We Hear Is Purple, Gabey and Andrew break down the Tulsa game. More accurately, they try to think of the things they will remember about the Tulsa game when it inevitably fades into the either. The conversation shifts into a discussion of the season to date and which players have surpassed or missed on expectations.

Gabey and Andrew also preview the Michigan State game, trying to account for Mel Tucker’s monumental (alleged?) stupidity. What will it look like when the Dawgs face an opponent with somewhat equal talent? Listen and find out.

You can listen here, but better yet, subscribe on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, PodBean, Napster, LImeWire, or at a used record store in a strip mall next to a Quiznos.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...