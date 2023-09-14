Thursday Dots: Not Sorry for Sparty Rocking

Then I learned to play some lead guitar
I was underage in this funky bar
And I stepped outside to write myself some Dots
- There are some obviously juicy storylines in the UW-Michigan State matchup. The most obvious one is the Germie Bernard saga. Bernard committed to UW, signed an NLI, then got out of it when Jimmy Lake was fired. He played his freshman season at Michigan State and then transferred back to UW. After Saturday he will have played for Michigan State against UW and for UW against Michigan State in successive seasons. It’s an interesting story. Christian Caple dug deeper into the story and Bernard’s path to conclude that the receiver ended up in the right place despite the circuitous route.
- There are some obviously juicy storylines in the UW-Michigan State matchup. The most obvious one is the Germie Bernard saga. Bernard committed to UW, signed an NLI, then got out of it when Jimmy Lake was fired. He played his freshman season at Michigan State and then transferred back to UW. After Saturday he will have played for Michigan State against UW and for UW against Michigan State in successive seasons. It’s an interesting story. Mike Vorel dug deeper into the story and Bernard’s path to conclude that the receiver ended up where he belongs despite the circuitous route.
- If that’s not enough “great minds think alike,” Caple also analyzed the impact of natural grass on the Huskies’ recent results, which Vorel also covered earlier in the week. Last year, the grass monster reared its ugly head in losses in Pasadena and Tempe. Now the Dawgs will bring their high-octane attack to East Lansing, where the Spartans feature a better run offense. The cause for concern is legitimate, but is it enough to make up for the gap in performance between the two teams?
- At Dawgman, Josh Wodka checked in on Elijah Jackson after the DB’s disastrous first game of the year against Bosie St. He writes that Jackson is treating the game as a learning experience and still has the physical talent to become an excellent defender.
- Germie Bernard isn’t the only Husky with ties to the Great Lake State. The Parker twins hail from just outside of Detroit, so the game will be a chance to prove themselves against a home-state program that did not bring them in. Dan Raley has more details on Jayvon’s emergence on the DL.
- Washington Soccer has a huge game to open Pac-12 play on Thursday night. The #14 Dawgs will travel to Palo Alto to play the #1 Stanford Cardinal. It hasn’t been a perfect start for the season for UW and a result against Stanford would be a great way to turn the momentum.
While you’re here, check out our hot and fresh new All We Hear Is Purple! Remember to subscribe at this link:
September 13, 2023
Dawgs are 6-6 on road vs active Big Ten members over the last 40 years:— Tony Castricone (@Castricone) September 13, 2023
2021 at Mich (L)
2017 at Rut (W)
2013 at Ill (W)
2011 at Neb (L)
2003 at OSU (L)
2002 at Mich (L)
1995 at OSU (L)
1993 at OSU (L)
1990 at Pur (W)
1988 at Pur (W)
1984 at Mich (W)
1983 at NW (W)
Pac-12 Week 2 Home Attendance:— WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) September 12, 2023
1. USC - 67,213
2. Washington - 63,128
3. Colorado - 53, 241
4. Cal - 44,141
5. ASU - 42,569
6. OSU - 35,728
7. WSU - 33,024
Week Three Mailbag:— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) September 13, 2023
While @UW_Football has produced some dominating showings across its first two weeks of action, a few questions still linger above Montlake. Send any you may have our way, and we'll give it our best shot. https://t.co/bN6AQan9lG
Loading comments...