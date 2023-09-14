 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thursday Dots: Not Sorry for Sparty Rocking

Off-field issues aside, Huskies prepare for Michigan State

By andrewberg7
NCAA Football: Michigan State at Washington Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Then I learned to play some lead guitar

I was underage in this funky bar

And I stepped outside to write myself some Dots

  • There are some obviously juicy storylines in the UW-Michigan State matchup. The most obvious one is the Germie Bernard saga. Bernard committed to UW, signed an NLI, then got out of it when Jimmy Lake was fired. He played his freshman season at Michigan State and then transferred back to UW. After Saturday he will have played for Michigan State against UW and for UW against Michigan State in successive seasons. It’s an interesting story. Mike Vorel dug deeper into the story and Bernard’s path to conclude that the receiver ended up where he belongs despite the circuitous route.

  • If that’s not enough “great minds think alike,” Caple also analyzed the impact of natural grass on the Huskies’ recent results, which Vorel also covered earlier in the week. Last year, the grass monster reared its ugly head in losses in Pasadena and Tempe. Now the Dawgs will bring their high-octane attack to East Lansing, where the Spartans feature a better run offense. The cause for concern is legitimate, but is it enough to make up for the gap in performance between the two teams?

  • At Dawgman, Josh Wodka checked in on Elijah Jackson after the DB’s disastrous first game of the year against Bosie St. He writes that Jackson is treating the game as a learning experience and still has the physical talent to become an excellent defender.

  • Germie Bernard isn’t the only Husky with ties to the Great Lake State. The Parker twins hail from just outside of Detroit, so the game will be a chance to prove themselves against a home-state program that did not bring them in. Dan Raley has more details on Jayvon’s emergence on the DL.

