Wednesday Dots: All About the O

Can UW take the experience so far this season and use the confidence from it to win in Michigan this weekend, even if they don’t have as much experience on grass? The offense thinks so.

Football Dots

I know that some fans may not have felt like UW dominated the game against Tulsa, but the stats indicate that they did dominate. The following looks at the difference in “Expected Points Added” between the teams in FBS vs FBS games last weekend. “Winners are away from center. A big win with a high net success rate means you dominated”

Did We Really Get Beat that Bad?

Net Success Rates in Week 2 Games pic.twitter.com/7tvPxXZbmh — parker fleming (@statsowar) September 11, 2023

UW’s offense has been good so far this season.

Devin Culp knows that there is still work to do on the offense in this interview. He also talks about getting ready for Michigan State.

And, of course, there is an interview with Germie Bernard about preparing to face his old team.

PFF thinks that Troy Fautanu did a good job in last week’s game.

Washington OT Troy Fautanu in Week 2:



44 Pass Block Snaps

Zero Pressures Allowed pic.twitter.com/jst05hydgx — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 12, 2023

And it isn’t just Troy that has been good on the O-line.

The @UW_Football o-line through two games:



- 123 snaps (that’s 615 reps for the 5 linemen)

- 0 false starts

- 1 hold

- 1 sack allowed on 83 drop backs



#GoHuskies x #UsVsUs — Tony Castricone (@Castricone) September 12, 2023

Michael Penix Jr may have something to do with the offense’s performance so far this season. (ESPN neglects to mention that Caleb Williams has played in one more game than most QB’s.)

The top 3️⃣ Power 5 passing yard leaders are all from the Pac-12



Do they have the most talented QBs out of any conference in the country? pic.twitter.com/j7Q7PQeJnO — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 13, 2023

Mike Vorel dives into the debate about playing on grass. (https://www.seattletimes.com/sports/uw-husky-football/huskies-have-struggled-historically-on-grass-fields-should-that-impact-preparation-for-michigan-state/) The players and coaches don’t think it will be an issue on Saturday.

Since Chris Petersen arrived in 2014, Washington is 64-25 (. 719) on artificial turf … and 9-12 (. 429) on natural grass.



Diving into the Great Grass Debate, ahead of Michigan State: https://t.co/PByL6CFCgF — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) September 12, 2023

Christian Caple also looks at UW’s play on grass recently.

Washington is 4-7 straight-up as a betting favorite on grass fields since 2017. The Huskies are 3-8 against the spread in those games. Both of Kalen DeBoer's losses as UW coach came on natural grass.



Asked a bunch of grass stuff this week:https://t.co/pPod7ARTTm — Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) September 12, 2023

UW was a bit spoiled by having John Ross and Dante Pettis, each of whom had special teams TD’s. And with the way Germie Bernard has looked, it appears he may get another one this year. But the other side of special teams TD’s is that UW has only given up 1 special teams TD over the last 10 years (and that was the punt block by Oregon State in 2020).

Over the last 10 seasons (2014-23), @UW_Football leads the Pac and ranks 8th FBS in Special Teams TD margin.



Dawgs are 1 of only 3 schools in the FBS to give up just one special teams TD over the last decade. It was on a bad snap/blocked punt, not a traditional punt/kick return. pic.twitter.com/GhWxhFLVdv — Tony Castricone (@Castricone) September 12, 2023

While Michael Penix Jr. is 5th on this list, the other important observation is that half of players on this list are in the Pac-12.

Week 3 College Football Heisman Trophy Odds via @CaesarsSports



Who would you take right now?



More: https://t.co/Bc5Tm4X3IH pic.twitter.com/BMHbsAUihi — On3 (@On3sports) September 12, 2023

On a more somber note, remembering some Husky fans who died in a plane crash in Mexico 20 years (and one day) ago.

A tweet in remembrance of the 16 Husky football fans who perished in a plane crash in Mexico, the day after the Sept. 11 attacks, on this day in 2001.



More: https://t.co/UuSD3f0LnA — Jeff Bechthold (@JeffBechthold) September 12, 2023

UW Athletics Dots

UW Women’s Volleyball prepares for their final non-conference matches. Iyo Stephensbailey has a preview.

