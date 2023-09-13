 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Dots: All About the O

As UW prepares to head on the road to take on Michigan State, a look at some of the members of the offense-which has done well this season.

By UWdadVanc
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 09 Tulsa at Washington Photo by Jesse Beals/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“The best confidence builder is experience.”

Star Wars - The Clone Wars, Season 1 Episode 5

Can UW take the experience so far this season and use the confidence from it to win in Michigan this weekend, even if they don’t have as much experience on grass? The offense thinks so.

Football Dots

  • I know that some fans may not have felt like UW dominated the game against Tulsa, but the stats indicate that they did dominate. The following looks at the difference in “Expected Points Added” between the teams in FBS vs FBS games last weekend. “Winners are away from center. A big win with a high net success rate means you dominated”
  • UW’s offense has been good so far this season.
  • Devin Culp knows that there is still work to do on the offense in this interview. He also talks about getting ready for Michigan State.
  • And, of course, there is an interview with Germie Bernard about preparing to face his old team.
  • PFF thinks that Troy Fautanu did a good job in last week’s game.
  • And it isn’t just Troy that has been good on the O-line.
  • Michael Penix Jr may have something to do with the offense’s performance so far this season. (ESPN neglects to mention that Caleb Williams has played in one more game than most QB’s.)
  • Mike Vorel dives into the debate about playing on grass. (https://www.seattletimes.com/sports/uw-husky-football/huskies-have-struggled-historically-on-grass-fields-should-that-impact-preparation-for-michigan-state/) The players and coaches don’t think it will be an issue on Saturday.
  • Christian Caple also looks at UW’s play on grass recently.
  • UW was a bit spoiled by having John Ross and Dante Pettis, each of whom had special teams TD’s. And with the way Germie Bernard has looked, it appears he may get another one this year. But the other side of special teams TD’s is that UW has only given up 1 special teams TD over the last 10 years (and that was the punt block by Oregon State in 2020).
  • While Michael Penix Jr. is 5th on this list, the other important observation is that half of players on this list are in the Pac-12.
  • On a more somber note, remembering some Husky fans who died in a plane crash in Mexico 20 years (and one day) ago.

UW Athletics Dots

  • Nominate a deserving educator.

