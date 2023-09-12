Tuesday Dots: Perfect Imperfections

Football Dots
- Mike Vorel’s Notebook covers notes from the weekly presser and dives into some imperfections that became teaching moments this week.
- Christian Caple does his best to rank the Pac 12 with as many as 8 Pac-12 teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25.
- Jon Wilner also released his Pac-12 rankings but with a different Top Two.
- Dawgman has everything that was said by HC Kalen DeBoer and you can also watch the entire Presser here.
- The Washington Huskies announce a 7:30 Kickoff against the California Golden Bears.
️ Clock is SET for the Cal Game— Washington Football (@UW_Football) September 11, 2023
7:30 PM
️ Sep. 23, 2023
ESPN
Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium#USvsUS pic.twitter.com/8LdKhcJ6hi
- Jon Wilner recaps the best and worst of Week 2 in the Pac-12.
.@wilnerhotline recaps the best and worst of Week 2 football action across the Pac-12.https://t.co/WQMvqAios7— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) September 11, 2023
- Michael Penix spotlight interview with Yogi Roth is a must watch.
Big game for @UW_Football this wknd - worth watching this story on @themikepenix - his journey is unique, powerful & offers a glimpse on why he is who he is. Loved our time in one of the greatest settings on earth. #UW https://t.co/lKoVJaTqio— Yogi Roth (@YogiRoth) September 11, 2023
cc @GrubbRyan @KalenDeBoer
- Week 3 is here. On to East Lansing, Michigan!
Game Week 3 … ☔️ Focus Forward.#USvsUS pic.twitter.com/DVOHjtsGBl— Washington Football (@UW_Football) September 12, 2023
- Can you say Explosive...
UW leads the nation in:— Tony Castricone (@Castricone) September 12, 2023
- passing yards per game (472)
- passing TDs per game (4.5)
- % of plays that go 10+ yds (35%)
- % of plays that go 20+ yds (16.3%)
Dawgs rank Top 3 nationally in:
- TD/game
- yards per play
- TD per drive
- yards per possession
- explosive passes
pic.twitter.com/jXIW4bEEW5
- Week 3 Depth Chart
The @UW_Football depth chart is out for their game this Saturday at Michigan State. @Dawgman247 pic.twitter.com/bf8hlwO1Fz— Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) September 11, 2023
Washington Athletics Dots
- The Huskies Basketball Staff is Zoomin’ in on Local PG Zoom Diallo.
In today for ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Zoom Diallo @r2rzoom of @ProlificPrep :#Arizona— ℯ ℯ (@Andrew__Slater) September 11, 2023
HC +2#Washington (whole staff)#Alabama Assistant #USC
HC +1 pic.twitter.com/vbGD84kOPC
- A trio of Dawgs earn All-Tourney Honors.
All-Tourney Honors— Washington Volleyball (@UWVolleyball) September 11, 2023
A trio of Dawgs earned Husky Invite accolades...
May Pertofsky: MVP with 37 kills, 13 blocks, 10 digs
Audra Wilmes: 35 Kills, 8 Aces, 28 Digs
Lauren Bays: 48 Digs, 9 Aces, 12 Assists#PointHuskies pic.twitter.com/WigGx2zvq9
