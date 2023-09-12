 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Dots: Perfect Imperfections

There haven’t been many Imperfections but the Huskies look for valuable teaching moments when they do appear.

By Tom_Adamski
NCAA Football: Tulsa at Washington Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Football Dots

  • Jon Wilner recaps the best and worst of Week 2 in the Pac-12.

  • Michael Penix spotlight interview with Yogi Roth is a must watch.

  • Week 3 is here. On to East Lansing, Michigan!

  • Can you say Explosive...

  • Week 3 Depth Chart

Washington Athletics Dots

  • The Huskies Basketball Staff is Zoomin’ in on Local PG Zoom Diallo.

  • A trio of Dawgs earn All-Tourney Honors.

