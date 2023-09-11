Monday Dots: Golden Hurricane Weakens Upon Montlake Shores

Happy Monday Dawg fans and welcome to today’s Dots.

Saturday’s game reminded me of one of my favorite songs from the late, great bluesman Barbecue Bob: “I Never Said I Was Perfect, I Only Said I Was Better Than You”.

It seemed in the immediate aftermath the talk was on the things the Dawgs didn’t do right in their 33-point blowout win over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. My opinion: when you have a receiving crew this good, revelations of imperfection appear much more glaring. I remarked at the game how our receivers made so many insanely good catches in week 1 that we were due for some drops. They’re human. It will happen. Hopefully it only happens against opponents equally lesser-than as Tulsa was.

More troubling is the continued lack of reliance on a conventional running game. But I keep hearing OC Ryan Grubb’s name spoken in the same sentence as the word “genius”, and now I wonder - maybe if the shoe fits we won’t need a running game, or a FG kicker, or to punt the ball much. We’ll find out.

Michael Penix Jr. shares his experience fighting back from multiple injuries to continue his football dreams. pic.twitter.com/X9umJqkI5L — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) September 9, 2023

Safe to say Michigan State football won’t be entirely focused on preparing for the Huskies this week. One of the earliest reports yesterday from the Lansing State Journal:

Mel Tucker has likely coached his last game at Michigan State.



Column. https://t.co/yyAItO3pEV — Graham Couch (@Graham_Couch) September 10, 2023

A 3-0 opening home weekend! We'll see you again at home on Oct. 6 ✈️





: https://t.co/Eb7euvMTFC#PointHuskies pic.twitter.com/qlkJYah5vP — Washington Volleyball (@UWVolleyball) September 11, 2023

It's a Derby draw in Seattle. pic.twitter.com/VEFr4AhWxr — Washington Women's Soccer (@UW_WSoccer) September 11, 2023

Go Dawgs!!