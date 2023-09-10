Recruiting Roundup: Taking Another Look At The Recruiting Board For The 2024 Class

Happy Sunday Husky fans. The Husky football team is off to a 2-0 start, and the December early signing period is only 3 months away. There are currently 12 commits in the 2024 class and it sounds like there may be room for a few more high school recruits in the class. Here are some players to keep an eye on over the next couple of months:

3 star safety Joshua Lair from Fort Bend Marshall HS, TX was supposed to visit this weekend but had a family commitment that came up and push his visit back a few weeks (to September 23rd it appears). Lair is rated as the 38th best safety in the country by 247sports, and he is listed at 6’1” and around 185 pounds. The Huskies will lose both Asa Turner and Dom Hampton after this season so adding 2 safeties to the roster is a priority for the Huskies (with 4 star safety Payton Waters already in the boat). Lair is a physical safety who can really lay the lumber on the field. The Huskies are battling Texas, and Baylor for his commitment.

#39 ranked safety 2024 Fort Bend Marshall Joshua Lair was solid last Friday. Was all over the field was slims in coverage and run support



Lair will be announcing his commitment on September 24th with Baylor, Texas, & Washington as the finalist. pic.twitter.com/jKVWa3Pbrv — Tre_LandoTFL (@Tre_LandoTFL) September 7, 2023

4 star defensive tackle Jericho Johnson from Armijo HS, CA is probably the biggest prospect left on the board (both literally and figuratively). Johnson, who visited the last weekend of June, has always liked the Husky program but he also wants to visit Oregon, USC, and Utah (his top 4 schools are UW, Oregon, USC, Utah). Rated as the 18th best defensive lineman in the country, Johnson would be a massive addition to the Husky roster (and fill a much needed void that will be left by the graduation of Tuli and Ale). The Huskies will need to try and get Johnson back on an unofficial visit prior to his commitment especially if he visits some other schools officially (after already getting an official visit from him in June). Landing Johnson is a priority for the Husky staff but they are battling some pretty big heavy weights in the NIL space in Oregon and USC for Johnson (his recruitment will be interesting to see if NIL wins out or a combo of NIL opportunities and a strong program win out- I.e. Utah and UW).

4 star running back Jason Brown from O’Dea HS, WA is a player we have talked about a lot and people have been wondering about. Brown, who is rated as the 6th best running back in the country, has narrowed his recruitment to a top 3 of Michigan State, Oregon, and UW. The Huskies have been talking to Brown more and more, and with the recent news that came out today about Mel Tucker his recruitment could really boil down to UW and Oregon. Oregon has been recruiting Brown very hard, and they would love to steal another prospect from the state of WA. Right now I would say Brown is likely headed to Eugene, but recruiting can always change the Husky staff has been looking to add another running back to the 2024 class. If Brown unofficially, or officially visits UW I would take that as a good sign for the good guys.

There are a couple more names I would monitor over the next couple of months (by no means is this an exhaustive list). 3 star tackle Ikinasio Tupou from Palo Alto HS, CA visited UW in June is still considering UW (along with BYU, Utah, and Arizona). 4 star tight end Hogan Hansen from Bellevue HS, WA is an in-state player that the Huskies haven’t given up recruiting, despite being committed to Michigan. Rated as the 10th best tight end in the country, Hansen has lots of ties to the area (and program), and I wouldn’t be surprised to see him officially visit UW sometime this fall. The Husky staff already have 3 star tight end Decker DeGraaf in the class, but they would love to add another big-time tight end to the room (Devin Culp and Jack Westover will both run out of eligibility after this season).

That is all for today and as always follow me @asieverkropp.