Friday Dots: One More Day

Tomorrow is the start of the 2023 Husky football season. We did it.

By Max Vrooman
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 10 Portland State at Washington Photo by Jesse Beals/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Football Dots

  • The Husky video team released the official season trailer

Realignment Dots

  • It’s now official that Stanford, Cal, and SMU will be joining the ACC on partial shares for the Bay Area and 0% share for SMU. ESPN/FOX now paid everyone except for WSU and OSU just to be able to kick those 2 out at the expense of travel for student-athletes. The system, she is broken.

Husky Athletics Dots

  • Washington Women’s Soccer picked up a pair of late goals to help them comeback and defeat Yale by a score of 2-1 and avoid their 2nd home defeat.
  • Husky Volleyball kicks off a pair of games in California later today playing Long Beach State and Indiana.

Retro Dot

10 years ago the Huskies beat Boise State 38-6 in the opening of the new Husky Stadium

