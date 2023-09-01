Friday Dots: One More Day

Football Dots
- The Husky video team released the official season trailer
Chasing a Singularity.#USvsUS pic.twitter.com/cESNEAhyxN— Washington Football (@UW_Football) August 31, 2023
- Christian Caple put out his hilarious Best Case/Worst Case Scenario piece detailing what might happen this season or at least what could in the craziest alternate universes.
- He also made all of his picks for the Pac-12 games this week.
- You can find all of the Seattle Times’ preseason coverage of the Huskies right here.
Michael Penix Jr. has been at the highest of highs and lowest of lows in his college football career.— Adam Breneman (@AdamBreneman81) August 31, 2023
4 injuries in 4 years at Indiana to now a Heisman contender going into 2023.
He’s ready to set college football on fire this year and lead Washington to a PAC-12 title, and… pic.twitter.com/Wfmc8lOcLj
The #BestOfTheBest in Downtown Mobile... @UW_Football WRs @RomeOdunze and @jalenmcmillan20#GoHuskies x #PurpleReign #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/bFnyWzyVSm— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) August 31, 2023
Make sure you also have checked out all of our preview coverage from this week:
Realignment Dots
- It’s now official that Stanford, Cal, and SMU will be joining the ACC on partial shares for the Bay Area and 0% share for SMU. ESPN/FOX now paid everyone except for WSU and OSU just to be able to kick those 2 out at the expense of travel for student-athletes. The system, she is broken.
The fact that the TV networks would pay various conferences to add 10 of the 12 schools in the Pac-12 but the Pac-12 couldn’t get a TV deal that kept them in the same league is one of the biggest failures by a sports executive we have ever seen— Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) September 1, 2023
Husky Athletics Dots
- Washington Women’s Soccer picked up a pair of late goals to help them comeback and defeat Yale by a score of 2-1 and avoid their 2nd home defeat.
COMEBACK. COMPLETE!!! pic.twitter.com/r8r9zCisyK— Washington Women's Soccer (@UW_WSoccer) September 1, 2023
- Husky Volleyball kicks off a pair of games in California later today playing Long Beach State and Indiana.
⏩ Dawgs Set For Tough Two At Long Beach— Washington Volleyball (@UWVolleyball) August 30, 2023
Preview: https://t.co/UWIJOIHyxb#PointHuskies pic.twitter.com/h4wHs46ZBk
Congrats Ruby on your new Outback and becoming a member of the Carter Family! We are so excited for this partnership and love being the automotive sponsor for Women’s Athletics at @UWAthletics #gohuskies @montlakefutures pic.twitter.com/Lo3i777oJw— Carter Subaru (@CarterSubaru) August 31, 2023
Retro Dot
10 years ago the Huskies beat Boise State 38-6 in the opening of the new Husky Stadium
