Friday Dots: One More Day

The Husky video team released the official season trailer

Michael Penix Jr. has been at the highest of highs and lowest of lows in his college football career.



4 injuries in 4 years at Indiana to now a Heisman contender going into 2023.



It’s now official that Stanford, Cal, and SMU will be joining the ACC on partial shares for the Bay Area and 0% share for SMU. ESPN/FOX now paid everyone except for WSU and OSU just to be able to kick those 2 out at the expense of travel for student-athletes. The system, she is broken.

Washington Women’s Soccer picked up a pair of late goals to help them comeback and defeat Yale by a score of 2-1 and avoid their 2nd home defeat.

Husky Volleyball kicks off a pair of games in California later today playing Long Beach State and Indiana.

10 years ago the Huskies beat Boise State 38-6 in the opening of the new Husky Stadium