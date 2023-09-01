How To Watch: Washington and Boise State, First Game of the Year Edition

We made it! Welcome to the last football season in Pac-12 history — yeah, you didn't think I was gonna not have to be at least a bit of a downer hey?

Here's how to watch, including betting lines if you're into that sort of thing, which I'm not because I make what I'm obligated to refer to as “simply different but neither better nor worse” decisions.

All betting lines are from DraftKings Sportsbook. Do with that what you will.

Rankings from the extremely valid preseason AP Poll that will get it all right and be looking the same in December, obviously:

#10 Washington vs Boise State

Date: Saturday, September 2nd

Time: 12:30 PM

Radio: 93.3 KJR FM

TV: ABC

Streaming: https://abc.com/watch-live

Betting line, because doing something with this information is your right dangit: Washington -14.5, O/U 58.5. Expected score: 36 — 22

Note from Gabey: Please please I beg of you “gamble responsibly” and don't throw your kids’ futures away on parlays or whatever. Town Called Malice n’ all that.