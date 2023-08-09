Football Dots
- Christian Caple examines the potential of Ulumoo Ale on the interior of UW’s defensive line this season, with a quote about bear hunting from DC William Inge. He’s entering his 6th year in the program, and the former OL has the size and athleticism to be a dominant force. Caple also gets you caught up with everything that happened at Tuesday’s practice.
- Mike Vorel also wrote about Washington’s fifth practice of the fall.
- Dawgman has a Tuesday practice report, focusing on the progress of backup QBs Dylan Morris and Austin Mack.
- Some stills and thrills from said practice:
Gone footballin’ #USvsUS pic.twitter.com/MAuxJ5L7dD— Washington Football (@UW_Football) August 9, 2023
- Also from Dawgman is their conversation with Scott Huff about the progress of the interior offensive line.
- If you have ESPN+, you can read this article from Bill Connelly which speculates that UW is one of the six teams that made a big jump last year that could sustain it this year.
- Trent McDuffie just being Trent McDuffie:
"They getting real frustrated out there."— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 9, 2023
We mic'd up @trent_mcduffie at training camp ️ pic.twitter.com/vTXvf8KXYv
- Perhaps you saw yesterdays Dot about Budda Baker’s interview mentioning Apple Cup donuts. Well, courtesy of Brandon Beaver, I present The Donuts:
https://t.co/GY8M9KIAe9 pic.twitter.com/9aPvm9ixyZ— King BeaveR (@UWbeav9) August 8, 2023
