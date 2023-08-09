 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wednesday Dots: Behemoth Breakthrough

Ulumoo Ale’s potential in his final year, Tuesday practice reports, and much more.

By Jeff Gorman
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 10 Portland State Vikings at Washington Photo by Jesse Beals/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Football Dots

  • Some stills and thrills from said practice:

  • Trent McDuffie just being Trent McDuffie:

  • Perhaps you saw yesterdays Dot about Budda Baker’s interview mentioning Apple Cup donuts. Well, courtesy of Brandon Beaver, I present The Donuts:

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...