Tuesday Dots: In Good Hands

Two Washington Receivers make the Biletnikoff Award Watch List and another WR impresses in Practice

By Tom_Adamski
UCLA v Washington Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Football Dots

  • Former Washington Huskies Head Coach Chris Petersen spoke with Brock and Salk about the future of College Football.

  • Mitch Levy discusses the UW/Ore move to the Big 10 with Christian Caple.

  • Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan both named to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List.
  • More Austin Mack love

  • WSU President Kirk Schulz speaks on the Huskies move to the Big 10
  • How do you like them doughnuts?

  • UW Football coming in at #6 on Joel Klatt’s top 10 list.

  • This looks familiar

  • Happy Birthday Keion Brooks Jr.! Big year for the Super Senior.

  • Key word is “Good” but Andy Katz is not wrong.

