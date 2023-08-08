Tuesday Dots: In Good Hands

Football Dots
- Mike Vorel’s Notebook focuses in on Denzel Boston’s improvement and Voi Tunuufi’s position change.
- Jon Wilner looks at the winners and the losers of the realignment frenzy that took place.
- Former Washington Huskies Head Coach Chris Petersen spoke with Brock and Salk about the future of College Football.
In a chat with Brock and Salk of @SeattleSports, former @UW_Football HC Chris Petersen wondered aloud about a minor-league style system for the top college football teams as a way to manage the influx of $$ into college athletics. @Dawgman247 (VIP) https://t.co/E6ADbXBKeK— Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) August 7, 2023
- Mitch Levy discusses the UW/Ore move to the Big 10 with Christian Caple.
Here it is. NEW show.— Mitch Levy (@Mitch_Seattle) August 7, 2023
Not sure what to promote. Great discussions with Travis Snider @Lunchboxhero45, @ChristianCaple on UW/Ore decisions & @hawkblogger on #Seahawks.
Or Scott’s fantastic Pee-Wee Herman impression https://t.co/ToJ2axwa5u
- Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan both named to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List.
2️⃣ Dawgs on the @biletnikoffawrd Watch List— Washington Football (@UW_Football) August 7, 2023
Let’s work @RomeOdunze & @jalenmcmillan20
https://t.co/W5xsPWGSDg pic.twitter.com/oIuIyiohvB
- More Austin Mack love
Washington is in a really good position at quarterback, and it's not just because of Michael Penix Jr. @LateKickJosh— 247Sports (@247Sports) August 8, 2023
WATCH : https://t.co/pVdK6hxIXD pic.twitter.com/eXdvNyRpKx
- WSU President Kirk Schulz speaks on the Huskies move to the Big 10
In the aftermath of Washington's and Oregon’s defection to the Big Ten, Washington State president Kirk Schulz said he was “shocked” to hear the news. https://t.co/g84Z8VoW55— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) August 8, 2023
- How do you like them doughnuts?
Budda reflects on one of Washington’s traditions ahead of the annual ‘Apple Cup’ pic.twitter.com/O4WTykz9Zh— The Burns & Gambo Show (@BurnsAndGambo) August 7, 2023
- UW Football coming in at #6 on Joel Klatt’s top 10 list.
My 2023 Pre-Season Top 10— Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) August 7, 2023
1) @GeorgiaFootball
2) @UMichFootball
3) @OhioStateFB
4) @AlabamaFTBL
5) @PennStateFball
6) @UW_Football
7) @LSUfootball
8) @uscfb
9) @ClemsonFB
10) @FSUFootball
- This looks familiar
In his (mc)Duffie‼️ https://t.co/TzSvmV4nyT— Washington Football (@UW_Football) August 7, 2023
- Happy Birthday Keion Brooks Jr.! Big year for the Super Senior.
Hey, it’s KB’s bday! #TougherTogether pic.twitter.com/MX95LjOZdC— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) August 7, 2023
- Key word is “Good” but Andy Katz is not wrong.
Andy thinks you're gonna like Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. pic.twitter.com/k5cJh2afdn— Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) August 7, 2023
