It actually happened. Washington will officially become a member of the Big Ten in all sports beginning with the 2024-25 athletic calendar. Of course, we all know this move is about one sport in particular.
This decision was not an easy one and there are certainly members of the fanbase who strongly applaud the move and others who lament it for a variety of reasons. I don’t think it’s unreasonable to have either take.
Because the fanbase is somewhat divided and this has been a very complicated issue, we thought it would be interesting to get some more concrete numbers on how everyone feels about it. Below, you’ll find a series of questions about this entire process and we’d appreciate if you’d fill it out as honestly as possible. Go Dawgs!
(If you opened this from Google AMP or Apple News you won’t see any of the polls below and will likely be very confused. Open it through another platform, please).
Poll
What was your initial one word reaction to the news that UW/Oregon had officially declared they were joining the Big Ten this morning?
-
29%
Relief
-
43%
Sadness
-
20%
Excitement
-
2%
Anxiety
-
3%
Indifference
Poll
If the money had been relatively even over the next 5 years, what would your preferred outcome have been?
-
21%
UW leaves for the Big Ten on reduced share
-
23%
UW stays in Pac-10 with no additions/subtractions beyond the L.A schools
-
54%
Everyone stays in Pac, conference adds some combination of SDSU, SMU, Boise, Fresno, Gonzaga
Poll
Who is most to blame for the death of the Pac-12?
-
27%
TV Networks (Fox/ESPN)
-
18%
Pac-12 Presidents
-
9%
USC
-
42%
Larry Scott
-
1%
Other
Poll
How do you feel about conference realignment overall?
-
74%
It’s a plague upon this earth brought about to make media execs richer at the expense of everything we love about college sports
-
11%
I love the idea of super conferences, geography be damned I want the best to play the best every week
-
13%
Meh
Poll
What best describes your feelings towards WSU/OSU, Cal/Stanford now?
-
26%
Really upset to leave them behind
-
70%
Sorry for them, but not willing to sacrifice UW’s future to try to keep them afloat
-
2%
They got what they deserved
Poll
If you passed a Wazzu fan on the street, what would your initial gut instinct reaction be (even if you wouldn’t just talk to or touch a stranger walking by)?
-
7%
Gloat
-
30%
Give them a hug
-
42%
Apologize but try to explain we had no choice
-
19%
Quickly avert your eyes and sheepishly hurry past before they can hurt you
Poll
Which annual non-Apple Cup matchup will you miss the most?
-
10%
California
-
29%
Stanford
-
59%
Oregon State
Poll
What are your hopes for the future of the Apple Cup?
-
71%
Annual home-and-home (even if it means UW can’t fit in another major non-con home game)
-
10%
Annual "neutral" site game
-
12%
Play occasionally, every 3-5 years or so
-
5%
Good riddance, we’re free of them finally
Poll
Which future conference road trip are you most looking forward to potentially taking?
-
23%
Ohio State
-
33%
Michigan
-
13%
Penn State
-
13%
Wisconsin
-
16%
Other
Poll
Which of the these schools would you be most intrigued by to potentially play annually in football?
-
1%
Indiana
-
47%
Nebraska
-
13%
Minnesota
-
26%
Iowa
-
2%
Illinois
-
7%
Purdue
Poll
Which would be your preferred football scheduling format?
-
13%
Nine-team divisions, play only one from the other division
-
26%
Three six-team divisions, play two teams from each of the other two divisions
-
42%
Four to five-team pods, UW plays ex-Pac teams then random group of five others
-
17%
Rivalry-only, play Oregon annually then leave it to chance for the other eight games
Poll
What are your feelings on potentially having every conference home game given a 7:30p PT start with this arrangement?
-
12%
I love night games, can tailgate all day long
-
64%
Not thrilled but still worth it
-
22%
Cancelling my tickets if this indeed comes to pass
Poll
How do you feel about UW athletics potentially making more money if it means losing regionality?
-
18%
I want my team to win and I don’t care how it happens
-
67%
Not happy about it but understand it’s necessary to keep the athletics programs afloat
-
13%
None of the money tickles down to my pockets, why should I care?
Poll
How do you feel about the increase to student-athlete travel?
-
15%
It’s not that big of a deal and they’re college students, they can handle it
-
50%
It’s certainly not ideal but it’s worth it to pay the bills and stay competitive nationally
-
34%
I worry this will have extreme mental health consequences for the student-athletes and make the student part very difficult
Poll
How do you feel about UW’s long-term competitive viability now in football?
-
27%
This move will secure Washington’s place as a top-ten team in the sport
-
18%
West Coast football was already dying and being in the Big Ten doesn’t suddenly move UW to the fertile recruiting grounds of Texas/Florida
-
12%
We’ll be the next Nebraska, Texas A&M, etc. who will regret leaving for seemingly greener pastures
-
41%
Washington will ultimately fall into the 2nd tier behind OSU/Mich/Penn St/USC and that’s still pretty good
Poll
How do you feel about UW’s chances of making the College Football Playoff moving forward?
-
29%
We would’ve been better off being the big fish in a small pond with easier access to winning a conference championship
-
32%
Steel sharpens steel; the path may be harder but we’d be more prepared if we got there
-
37%
With the death of the Pac-12 they’ll quickly re-write the rules and reduce the number of auto-bids so there will be plenty of at-large bids for us
Poll
Which non-football UW sport do you think benefits the most from switching conferences?
-
48%
Men’s Basketball
-
4%
Women’s Basketball
-
16%
Volleyball
-
22%
Softball
-
7%
Baseball
Poll
Which non-football UW sport do you think is hurt the most from switching conferences?
-
25%
Men’s Basketball
-
9%
Women’s Basketball
-
23%
Volleyball
-
16%
Softball
-
24%
Baseball
Poll
How much work did you get done on Friday?
-
3%
None. I’m a student so didn’t have any work anyways.
-
96%
None. I’m not a student...but zero.
