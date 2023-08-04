It actually happened. Washington will officially become a member of the Big Ten in all sports beginning with the 2024-25 athletic calendar. Of course, we all know this move is about one sport in particular.

This decision was not an easy one and there are certainly members of the fanbase who strongly applaud the move and others who lament it for a variety of reasons. I don’t think it’s unreasonable to have either take.

Because the fanbase is somewhat divided and this has been a very complicated issue, we thought it would be interesting to get some more concrete numbers on how everyone feels about it. Below, you’ll find a series of questions about this entire process and we’d appreciate if you’d fill it out as honestly as possible. Go Dawgs!

(If you opened this from Google AMP or Apple News you won’t see any of the polls below and will likely be very confused. Open it through another platform, please).

Poll What was your initial one word reaction to the news that UW/Oregon had officially declared they were joining the Big Ten this morning? Relief

Sadness

Excitement

Anxiety

Indifference vote view results 29% Relief (196 votes)

43% Sadness (290 votes)

20% Excitement (136 votes)

2% Anxiety (15 votes)

3% Indifference (23 votes) 660 votes total Vote Now

Poll If the money had been relatively even over the next 5 years, what would your preferred outcome have been? UW leaves for the Big Ten on reduced share

UW stays in Pac-10 with no additions/subtractions beyond the L.A schools

Everyone stays in Pac, conference adds some combination of SDSU, SMU, Boise, Fresno, Gonzaga vote view results 21% UW leaves for the Big Ten on reduced share (135 votes)

23% UW stays in Pac-10 with no additions/subtractions beyond the L.A schools (147 votes)

54% Everyone stays in Pac, conference adds some combination of SDSU, SMU, Boise, Fresno, Gonzaga (333 votes) 615 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who is most to blame for the death of the Pac-12? TV Networks (Fox/ESPN)

Pac-12 Presidents

USC

Larry Scott

Other vote view results 27% TV Networks (Fox/ESPN) (171 votes)

18% Pac-12 Presidents (119 votes)

9% USC (62 votes)

42% Larry Scott (265 votes)

1% Other (12 votes) 629 votes total Vote Now

Poll How do you feel about conference realignment overall? It’s a plague upon this earth brought about to make media execs richer at the expense of everything we love about college sports

I love the idea of super conferences, geography be damned I want the best to play the best every week

Meh vote view results 74% It’s a plague upon this earth brought about to make media execs richer at the expense of everything we love about college sports (455 votes)

11% I love the idea of super conferences, geography be damned I want the best to play the best every week (71 votes)

13% Meh (85 votes) 611 votes total Vote Now

Poll What best describes your feelings towards WSU/OSU, Cal/Stanford now? Really upset to leave them behind

Sorry for them, but not willing to sacrifice UW’s future to try to keep them afloat

They got what they deserved vote view results 26% Really upset to leave them behind (162 votes)

70% Sorry for them, but not willing to sacrifice UW’s future to try to keep them afloat (428 votes)

2% They got what they deserved (17 votes) 607 votes total Vote Now

Poll If you passed a Wazzu fan on the street, what would your initial gut instinct reaction be (even if you wouldn’t just talk to or touch a stranger walking by)? Gloat

Give them a hug

Apologize but try to explain we had no choice

Quickly avert your eyes and sheepishly hurry past before they can hurt you vote view results 7% Gloat (43 votes)

30% Give them a hug (175 votes)

42% Apologize but try to explain we had no choice (243 votes)

19% Quickly avert your eyes and sheepishly hurry past before they can hurt you (115 votes) 576 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which annual non-Apple Cup matchup will you miss the most? California

Stanford

Oregon State vote view results 10% California (63 votes)

29% Stanford (172 votes)

59% Oregon State (343 votes) 578 votes total Vote Now

Poll What are your hopes for the future of the Apple Cup? Annual home-and-home (even if it means UW can’t fit in another major non-con home game)

Annual "neutral" site game

Play occasionally, every 3-5 years or so

Good riddance, we’re free of them finally vote view results 71% Annual home-and-home (even if it means UW can’t fit in another major non-con home game) (421 votes)

10% Annual "neutral" site game (64 votes)

12% Play occasionally, every 3-5 years or so (73 votes)

5% Good riddance, we’re free of them finally (30 votes) 588 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which future conference road trip are you most looking forward to potentially taking? Ohio State

Michigan

Penn State

Wisconsin

Other vote view results 23% Ohio State (131 votes)

33% Michigan (191 votes)

13% Penn State (77 votes)

13% Wisconsin (74 votes)

16% Other (91 votes) 564 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which of the these schools would you be most intrigued by to potentially play annually in football? Indiana

Nebraska

Minnesota

Iowa

Illinois

Purdue vote view results 1% Indiana (10 votes)

47% Nebraska (267 votes)

13% Minnesota (77 votes)

26% Iowa (147 votes)

2% Illinois (12 votes)

7% Purdue (44 votes) 557 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which would be your preferred football scheduling format? Nine-team divisions, play only one from the other division

Three six-team divisions, play two teams from each of the other two divisions

Four to five-team pods, UW plays ex-Pac teams then random group of five others

Rivalry-only, play Oregon annually then leave it to chance for the other eight games vote view results 13% Nine-team divisions, play only one from the other division (74 votes)

26% Three six-team divisions, play two teams from each of the other two divisions (142 votes)

42% Four to five-team pods, UW plays ex-Pac teams then random group of five others (225 votes)

17% Rivalry-only, play Oregon annually then leave it to chance for the other eight games (94 votes) 535 votes total Vote Now

Poll What are your feelings on potentially having every conference home game given a 7:30p PT start with this arrangement? I love night games, can tailgate all day long

Not thrilled but still worth it

Cancelling my tickets if this indeed comes to pass vote view results 12% I love night games, can tailgate all day long (69 votes)

64% Not thrilled but still worth it (361 votes)

22% Cancelling my tickets if this indeed comes to pass (126 votes) 556 votes total Vote Now

Poll How do you feel about UW athletics potentially making more money if it means losing regionality? I want my team to win and I don’t care how it happens

Not happy about it but understand it’s necessary to keep the athletics programs afloat

None of the money tickles down to my pockets, why should I care? vote view results 18% I want my team to win and I don’t care how it happens (103 votes)

67% Not happy about it but understand it’s necessary to keep the athletics programs afloat (373 votes)

13% None of the money tickles down to my pockets, why should I care? (73 votes) 549 votes total Vote Now

Poll How do you feel about the increase to student-athlete travel? It’s not that big of a deal and they’re college students, they can handle it

It’s certainly not ideal but it’s worth it to pay the bills and stay competitive nationally

I worry this will have extreme mental health consequences for the student-athletes and make the student part very difficult vote view results 15% It’s not that big of a deal and they’re college students, they can handle it (81 votes)

50% It’s certainly not ideal but it’s worth it to pay the bills and stay competitive nationally (275 votes)

34% I worry this will have extreme mental health consequences for the student-athletes and make the student part very difficult (184 votes) 540 votes total Vote Now

Poll How do you feel about UW’s long-term competitive viability now in football? This move will secure Washington’s place as a top-ten team in the sport

West Coast football was already dying and being in the Big Ten doesn’t suddenly move UW to the fertile recruiting grounds of Texas/Florida

We’ll be the next Nebraska, Texas A&M, etc. who will regret leaving for seemingly greener pastures

Washington will ultimately fall into the 2nd tier behind OSU/Mich/Penn St/USC and that’s still pretty good vote view results 27% This move will secure Washington’s place as a top-ten team in the sport (148 votes)

18% West Coast football was already dying and being in the Big Ten doesn’t suddenly move UW to the fertile recruiting grounds of Texas/Florida (96 votes)

12% We’ll be the next Nebraska, Texas A&M, etc. who will regret leaving for seemingly greener pastures (69 votes)

41% Washington will ultimately fall into the 2nd tier behind OSU/Mich/Penn St/USC and that’s still pretty good (220 votes) 533 votes total Vote Now

Poll How do you feel about UW’s chances of making the College Football Playoff moving forward? We would’ve been better off being the big fish in a small pond with easier access to winning a conference championship

Steel sharpens steel; the path may be harder but we’d be more prepared if we got there

With the death of the Pac-12 they’ll quickly re-write the rules and reduce the number of auto-bids so there will be plenty of at-large bids for us vote view results 29% We would’ve been better off being the big fish in a small pond with easier access to winning a conference championship (158 votes)

32% Steel sharpens steel; the path may be harder but we’d be more prepared if we got there (173 votes)

37% With the death of the Pac-12 they’ll quickly re-write the rules and reduce the number of auto-bids so there will be plenty of at-large bids for us (202 votes) 533 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which non-football UW sport do you think benefits the most from switching conferences? Men’s Basketball

Women’s Basketball

Volleyball

Softball

Baseball vote view results 48% Men’s Basketball (239 votes)

4% Women’s Basketball (21 votes)

16% Volleyball (84 votes)

22% Softball (113 votes)

7% Baseball (38 votes) 495 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which non-football UW sport do you think is hurt the most from switching conferences? Men’s Basketball

Women’s Basketball

Volleyball

Softball

Baseball vote view results 25% Men’s Basketball (124 votes)

9% Women’s Basketball (47 votes)

23% Volleyball (114 votes)

16% Softball (81 votes)

24% Baseball (120 votes) 486 votes total Vote Now