Friday Dots: Pac-12 Regents After Dark

Realignment Dots
Let’s be real for a second. There are still a billion hypotheticals. Most of this came from last night and there’s this, this morning. So who f***ing knows?
At last minute, Pac-12 may stay together & sign Grant of Rights. After Monday’s media rights offer, P12 held multiple zoom meetings this week. Arizona’s Bobby Robbins appeared fully committed to Pac-12 so much that one participant said: “If Arizona leaves, he should win an Oscar"— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 4, 2023
Oregon are expected to stay in the Pac-12, barring an eleventh hour change. That could have the power to keep the league together, as Arizona has not finalized its deal with the Big 12.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 4, 2023
********
- Arizona’s move to the Big 12 appeared imminent after that conference formally approved their membership and the Wildcats’ board (which also controls ASU) met last night.
One step closer to a world where Arizona plays UCF but maybe not (but probably) Arizona State, Oregon plays Rutgers but not Oregon State and Washington plays Maryland but not Wazzu. Like a caricatured version of all the realignment developments to date. https://t.co/KP6oTinN0y— Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) August 4, 2023
- Washington scheduled a meeting with the board of regents for 9p last night with rumors swirling whether it has to deal with potential movement to the B1G. The meeting was not open to the public. The meeting ended up lasting until 10:35p with no details yet leaked.
Big Ten’s offer to Washington & Oregon is expected to be $35-40 million annually per team - a figure that, with the additional cross-country travel, could create some hesitancy, sources tell @YahooSports.— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 4, 2023
However, exits from the Four Corner schools could sway UW and UO to leave.
- Jon Wilner has a look at what the potential financial arrangements would mean for Oregon and Washington in the B1G and what kind of money the TV networks would have to kick in to make it palatable for the NW schools.
The collateral damage of conference realignment: The fans. (via @RedditCFB) pic.twitter.com/uu2KNWno8b— Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) August 3, 2023
The fact that television executives can essentially decide they don’t want a major West Coast college football conference to exist is horrendous for the sport.— Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) August 4, 2023
Sports shouldn’t be a dog and pony show to make like three dudes like you enough to let you play major sports. https://t.co/LUZXaNF5Po
Football Dots
- Christian Caple discussed the context around last night’s board of regents meeting but also shared some of his thoughts from Day 2 of fall camp.
- Mike Vorel wrote about DL Ulumoo Ale’s transformation who has lost 38 pounds since deciding to switch lines of scrimmage just under 2 years ago.
- Dawgman also had their practice notes on a day when the defense performed much better sparked by projected 2nd team edge rushers Voi Tunuufi and Lance Holtzclaw. Several Dawgs got nicked up but all of them returned to practice later.
- 4-star Texas RB Derrick McFall is set to announce his commitment today from a final 3 of UW, Colorado, and UCLA. All of the crystal balls currently are forecasting it will be the Bruins.
Retro (Future?) Dot
That’s just classic Big 10 football, folks
