Friday Dots: Pac-12 Regents After Dark

The world’s craziest roller coaster ride maybe stops its plummet?

By Max Vrooman
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 17 Oregon State at Washington Photo by Jesse Beals/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Realignment Dots

Let’s be real for a second. There are still a billion hypotheticals. Most of this came from last night and there’s this, this morning. So who f***ing knows?

  • Washington scheduled a meeting with the board of regents for 9p last night with rumors swirling whether it has to deal with potential movement to the B1G. The meeting was not open to the public. The meeting ended up lasting until 10:35p with no details yet leaked.
  • Jon Wilner has a look at what the potential financial arrangements would mean for Oregon and Washington in the B1G and what kind of money the TV networks would have to kick in to make it palatable for the NW schools.

